Host Defense® Launches New Mushroom Gummies, Expanding Access to Functional Mushroom Wellness*

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Host Defense® Mushrooms™ announced the launch of Host Defense® Gummies, a new mushroom supplement line in a delicious gummy format that's powered by the unique benefits of mushroom mycelium.*

The initial launch includes two formulas: Lion's Mane and Stamets 7® Formula Immune* gummies—made with certified organic mushroom mycelium grown in Washington state.*

Featuring "The Smart Mushroom," Host Defense® Lion's Mane gummies offer support for mental clarity, focus, memory, and mood while promoting nervous system health. Focus has a new favorite flavor with these blueberry-infused gummies, plus other natural flavors.*

Stamets 7® Formula Immune* gummies deliver Paul Stamets' signature seven-species mushroom mycelium blend in a strawberry-flavored gummy, with other natural flavors. A daily support for whole-body wellness, the formulation is designed to promote an engaged and balanced immune response in healthy individuals.*

Both gummy formulas are certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and verified for quality and safety. With only 4 grams of sugar per serving and no artificial sweeteners, Host Defense Gummies are a tasty alternative to capsules, extracts, and powders.*

"We're incredibly excited to bring Host Defense Gummies to life," said Betsy Bullman, President of Fungi Perfecti, makers of Host Defense Mushrooms. "They make it easier—and more enjoyable than ever—for people to experience the benefits of mushroom mycelium. With delicious flavors and the same trusted mushroom ingredients our customers rely on, these gummies are daily wellness support made sweet."*

The launch represents the next evolution of Host Defense's mission to build a bridge between people and fungi while supporting accessible, everyday wellness through mushroom-based supplements.*

Host Defense Gummies are now available through select retailers and online at HostDefense.com.

About Host Defense® Mushrooms™

Host Defense was founded by world-renowned mushroom expert Paul Stamets with the goal of building a bridge between people and fungi. Backed by over 45 years of rigorous scientific study, Host Defense is now a leading mushroom supplement brand in the U.S., specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements designed to support human health. Host Defense products reflect the brand's commitment to sustainability, scientific integrity, research, and education.*

Follow Host Defense on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Fungi Perfecti, LLC