New Clinical Study Highlights Durable, Robust Immune Response of Participants Using Turkey Tail Paired with Agarikon Mushroom Mycelium

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published Phase I/II clinical trial in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Immunology, and announced by University of California San Diego (UCSD), evaluated a combination of Fomitopsis officinalis (Agarikon) and Trametes versicolor (Turkey Tail) mushroom mycelium (collectively "FoTv") used by healthy adult participants over a six-month period subsequent to four consecutive days of use at the time of vaccination. The study reported that FoTv was well tolerated and associated with measured immune-related biomarkers in the study population. In summary, results suggest FoTv supports key select immune biomarkers in healthy individuals.*

The study was conducted in collaboration with Gordon Saxe, MD, PhD, MPH, of the Krupp Center for Integrative Research, Centers for Integrative Health, University of California, and his team at the University of California San Diego and other institutions†, with scientific contributions from Fungi Perfecti, LLC researchers Zolton Bair, PhD, and Chase Beathard, PhD, MBA.

Fungi Perfecti supplied the study capsules containing Agarikon and Turkey Tail (FoTv) mycelium grown on organic brown rice, as well as the uncolonized brown rice used as the placebo.

The published trial, "Polypore Mushroom Mycelia as an Adjunct to COVID-19 Vaccination: A Randomized Clinical Trial," enrolled 90 participants in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, which assessed the safety, tolerability, and immune-related outcomes associated with FoTv when used alongside routine vaccination. The authors report this to be the first placebo-controlled human clinical trial evaluating a fungal-derived natural product in this research context.

Among participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure, exploratory analyses identified differences in antibody-related measurements between the FoTv and placebo groups. Additional exploratory endpoints evaluated markers related to immune activity and participant-reported tolerability. Participant-reported outcomes suggested fewer transient, self-reported effects in the FoTv vaccinated group compared with the placebo vaccinated group, the latter of which received unfermented brown rice without mycelium.*

Industry-leading mycology expert Paul Stamets, D.Sc., Hon., noted that a growing body of research—and specifically, this clinical study—showcases mushroom mycelium as being at the forefront of the science of immunity.*

"In my opinion, this study represents one of the most significant—if not the most significant clinical investigations to date examining mushroom mycelium in human research," Stamets said. "It contributes to a growing body of peer-reviewed literature evaluating mushroom mycelium in relation to immune-associated biological markers. Notably, the study materials and results are based on mycelium rather than fruiting bodies."*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†1 Department of Family Medicine, University of California San Diego, California, U.S.A.; Krupp Center for Integrative Research, Centers for Integrative Health, University of California, San Diego, California, U.S.A.; Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System, San Diego, California, U.S.A.; Department of Psychiatry, University of California San Diego, California, U.S.A.; Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, University of California Irvine, California, U.S.A.; Department of Research and Development, Fungi Perfecti, LLC, Olympia, Washington, U.S.A.; Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.

