Host Defense® launches reformulated Elderberry Plus Syrup!

OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader Fungi Perfecti, LLC - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - introduces a brand new formulation of their popular Elderberry Plus Syrup!

The only syrup in the Host Defense line of mushroom mycelium-based products, it has always combined the synergistic support of mushrooms with Elderberry. Previously, it included three mushroom species: Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Reishi - but now it also includes Agarikon! This reformulation is the result of emerging research on the immune-supporting benefits of Agarikon, a mushroom well-known for supporting a strongly engaged immune response. *

On the relaunch of Elderberry Plus Syrup, Betsy Bullman, Director of Sales and Marketing said:

Our Elderberry syrup has been extremely popular with customers. It's unique in the market as it combines the synergistic, immune-supporting benefits of mushroom mycelium with two forms of Black Elderberry: fruit juice concentrate and fruit extract powder. Not to mention—it's delicious! But now, with the addition of Agarikon, which is an increasingly popular choice for anyone specifically looking to support an engaged immune response, we think people are going to make this their go-to for daily support.*

Elderberry Plus Syrup is delicious and can be taken on its own or easily be added to drinks, smoothies, overnight oats, or even ice cream! Elderberry Plus Syrup is available at hostdefense.com , fungi.com , and at health food stores nationwide. This unique formula is brought to you by Fungi Perfecti and Host Defense Mushrooms, makers of the #1 best-selling mushroom supplements in the USA. Their certified organic mushroom mycelium is sustainably grown on their farm in Washington state, is vegan, gluten free, and non-GMO, and is third-party tested for quality and safety.

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from mycofiltration and mycoremediation, to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Fungi Perfecti is a Certified B Corporation and is third-party designated as Climate Positive , offsetting 110% of their combined carbon emissions from scopes 1, 2 & 3. Follow them on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .*

