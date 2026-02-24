Host Defense® Mushrooms® Launches Grateful Dead Gummies™ in First-Ever Wellness Supplement Collaboration with the Grateful Dead

OLYMPIA, Wash., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Host Defense® has announced the launch of Grateful Dead Gummies™, marking the first collaboration of the Grateful Dead with a brand in the wellness supplements space.

Grateful Dead Gummies™ combine organic mushroom mycelium blends with feel-good function in a convenient gummy format. Each serving contains just 4g of sugar and bold, natural flavors that make daily wellness easy, enjoyable, and accessible—because feeling good can also taste great.*

"Gummies are one of the most exciting ways to experience the power of mushroom mycelium," said Betsy Bullman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Host Defense. "Grateful Dead Gummies™ allow us to bring our science, our ingredients, and our values into a format that feels fun, modern, and approachable—while honoring the spirit and cultural impact of the Grateful Dead."

The initial Grateful Dead Gummies™ lineup includes three targeted formulas:

Cosmic Focus™ delivers bright, Orange Sunshine flavor with Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium and key B vitamins, inspired by Paul Stamets' original BrainPower Stack® formula to support focus, memory, and cognitive performance.*

Stay Mellow™ in Cherry Zen flavor features organic Reishi and Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium, plus calming herbs like ashwagandha and chamomile to support stress reduction and emotional balance.*

Beary Well™ offers an Elderberry Medley flavor blend with Agarikon, Turkey Tail, and Chaga mushroom mycelium, combined with black elderberry, vitamin C, and Zinc to support immune and upper respiratory health.*

This legendary collaboration was born from a decades-long friendship between the iconic Grateful Dead and Paul Stamets, founder, member, and owner of Fungi Perfecti, LLC—makers of Host Defense Mushrooms.

"This collaboration is deeply personal to me—the Grateful Dead have been a constant source of friendship throughout my life," Stamets said. "In my early years working long nights alone in the lab with only Dead albums for company, I witnessed mycelium responding to the rhythms of the music, and their vibrations shaped my journey. This collaboration grows from decades of friendship, shared values, and a belief that sound, celebration, benevolence and community help us all thrive."

About Host Defense® Mushrooms™

Host Defense was founded by world-renowned mushroom expert Paul Stamets with the goal of building a bridge between people and fungi. Backed by over 45 years of rigorous scientific study, Host Defense is now a leading mushroom supplement brand in the U.S., specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements designed to support human health. Host Defense products reflect the brand's commitment to sustainability, scientific integrity, research, and education.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

