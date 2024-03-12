Host Defense® MycoBrew® Packets are BPI Certified Commercially Compostable!

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader Fungi Perfecti, LLC - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is pleased to announce the specially developed material used for their single-use MycoBrew® drink mix packets has been BPI Certified as Commercially Compostable.

The successful MycoBrew line of Coffee, Matcha, Cocoa, and Mocha launched in 2021 after 3 years of pioneering development work to create a brand new, custom-crafted, plant cellulose-based material for their single-use packets.

Host Defense® MycoBrew® single-serve packets offer excellent oxygen barrier protection, shelf life, moisture barrier protection, and seal strength - all the convenience of single-use drink mixes with the peace of mind that the material is BPI Certified commercially compostable!

This cutting-edge packaging has officially received BPI Certification! The packaging underwent extensive testing to confirm compliance with rigorous international compostability standards and has been certified as commercially compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), the leading authority on compostable packaging in the US.

These convenient single-serve packets offer excellent oxygen barrier protection, shelf-life, moisture barrier protection, and seal strength. Customers can enjoy the convenience of single-serve MycoBrew drink mixes with the peace of mind that the material is commercially compostable.

These packets can be included in green bins for organic and yard waste pick-up where available, and anywhere that accepts commercially compostable packaging. Customers should check locally available options.

Regarding this impactful achievement, Betsy Bullman, Director of Sales & Marketing at Fungi Perfecti, said,

Every time we consider launching a new product, we always take into consideration what the lifecycle of the packaging will look like. While we were eager to launch our MycoBrew line, we also didn't want to contribute to the growing concern of single-use packaging. We decided to wait until we were able to develop a brand new material that falls in alignment with our sustainability goals. We're so excited that this cutting-edge material has achieved BPI commercially compostable certification!

Proud of this recent accomplishment, Paul Stamets, member and founder of Fungi Perfecti, LLC, said:

As leaders in this industry, we continue to walk our talk and implement new and innovative climate positive approaches. We are dedicated to take this to the next level as responsible Earth Citizens. We all can do more to help protect this planet we share.

Host Defense® MycoBrew® drink mixes are available at hostdefense.com , fungi.com , and at health food stores nationwide. These delicious mycelium-based blends are brought to you by the #1 best-selling mushroom supplement experts at Fungi Perfecti®. While each flavor is distinct in experience, they are all reinforced with USA-grown, certified organic mushroom mycelium from Lion's Mane - "The Smart Mushroom."

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from mycofiltration and mycoremediation, to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Fungi Perfecti is a Certified B Corporation and is third-party designated as Climate Positive, offsetting 110% of their carbon emissions.

