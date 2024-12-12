ORRVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a new day in the world of snacking. Today Hostess®, the iconic maker of soft, fluffy sweet snacks for every occasion, has unveiled a new logo and packaging design as part of a refresh of the brand. The producer of beloved sweet snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, Cupcakes, Ding Dongs® and more, has modernized its look and feel to enhance appeal with new consumers while engaging current fans.

Hostess® Celebrates the Joy of Snacking with Fresh Logo and Packaging

The updated logo retains the trademark heart, reflecting that the brand's core values remain firmly intact, while offering a more playful font style and a brighter color palette. The refreshed logo design also includes a new cloud-shaped border celebrating the light and airy quality of every Hostess snack.

The refreshed product packaging features new stylized typography, updated product photography highlighting the deliciousness of each sweet baked snack and delectable product descriptions to better reflect the taste and quality consumers can only find with Hostess.

"The launch of the new logo and packaging design is an exciting way to kick off the next chapter for this great brand and introduce ourselves to new fans," said Christopher Balach, Vice President, Marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. "When we talk to consumers about the brand, the thing we hear again and again is about the joy it brings, and we were eager to celebrate the special feeling of enjoying a favorite Hostess treat through this work."

The process to develop the new look and feel included the collaboration of a dedicated team, leveraging industry leading partners and utilizing multiple phases of consumer testing to evaluate all aspects of the refreshed presentation. These efforts resulted in the updated logo and new packaging creative that consumers prefer 2:1 to the previous presentation of the brand while enhancing perceptions around taste and modernity.

"At Hostess we talk about how we are made not manufactured – that every snack we bake is unique – and that spirit was central to the refreshed presentation," said Aundrea Graver, Director, Marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. "One of my favorite aspects of the work are the subtle 'easter eggs' embedded in how we present the product brands. We wanted to leverage the inherent strength of the Hostess parent brand while celebrating what makes each of our sweet baked snacks distinct and we did just that."

The updated visual presentation is an initial step in the strategy to refresh the Hostess brand, including a new advertising campaign planned for the new year.

To find a retailer near you offering Hostess snacks, visit https://www.HostessCakes.com.

