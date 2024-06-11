Hostess Is Sparking Moments of Carefree Joy This Summer, Partnering with DroneUp to Literally Drop Joy across the Country

Hostess Joy Drops campaign will deliver packages of fun to people named Joy

ORRVILLE, Ohio, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Joys! The Hostess® brand, known for both its soft, fluffy sweet snacks and for delivering moments of carefree joy in everyday life, is launching Hostess Joy Drops today. This new campaign is encouraging consumers to find time for more joy-filled moments this summer.

Starting today and through July 2, consumers can nominate themselves or a person who has the name Joy as a part of their first, middle or last name, through the official Joy Drops page , for the chance to surprise them with a package that will create a moment of carefree joy. One hundred winners will be selected to receive a Joy Drop filled with fan-favorite Hostess snacks and swag to enhance their summer fun. Powdery Donettes® mini donuts and signature crème-filled Twinkies® snack cakes, along with reusable water balloons and other toys and games will be included in each drop.

And what a surprise these nominated Joys will get! Hostess will literally be dropping joy through a partnership with DroneUp , America's leading autonomous drone delivery company. Drone delivery will be available in select cities in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia. All other Hostess Joy Drops will be delivered via mail.

"We believe in helping families elevate small moments of joy and togetherness in everyday life to create connections, and our snacks reinforce that," said Vice President, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks, Chris Balach at The J.M. Smucker Co. "We are excited to further inspire carefree joy among families this summer in an innovative way, by literally dropping joy."

Hostess is dropping joy at just the right time, according to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. millennial parents. Commissioned by Hostess and conducted by Talker Research, the survey found that parents said their families are in the greatest need of joyful moments during the summer break (34%), followed by winter months (18%) and the holiday break (15%).

"At DroneUp, we've been working with industry leaders in retail and restaurants for the past few years, making drone delivery and convenience a reality for customers," said Greg James, vice president, business development at DroneUp. "This summer, we're thrilled to collaborate with Hostess, bringing our innovative drone technology to their delicious snacks. Together, we'll deliver joy, ensuring guaranteed smiles - faster than ever before."

The survey found 91% of parents believe finding everyday moments of joy in the day can have a positive impact both on their own and their kid's wellbeing and 89% of parents have tried to make the typical day at home feel more fun.

Visit https://www.HostessCakes.com/HostessJoyDrops to nominate a person who has the name Joy as a part of their first, middle or last name. To enjoy Hostess snacks and find a retailer near you, visit https://www.HostessCakes.com .

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com .

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

About DroneUp

DroneUp is a pioneering autonomous drone delivery company that specializes in providing innovative and efficient solutions for last-mile delivery. DroneUp's proprietary autonomous technology is integrated with its ground infrastructure to provide affordable and scalable last-mile delivery. With a commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, DroneUp is revolutionizing the way goods are transported, making delivery faster, safer, and more cost-effective.

Founded in 2016, DroneUp is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. DroneUp provides drone delivery service in 34 locations across six states for the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc.

For more information: https://www.droneup.com

Editor's note regarding survey methodology: Data was collected from a survey conducted by market research company Talker Research on behalf of Hostess from May 3-13, 2024, with a panel of 2,000 millennial American parents of children under 18.

Editor's note regarding sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age and older, who have been nominated by themselves or someone else because they have the name "Joy" as or within their first, middle, or last name. Nominators do not need to have an eligible name unless they are nominating themselves. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 7:00 a.m. CT on 6/11/24 and ends 11:59 p.m. CT on 7/2/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, nominator eligibility, odds, and restrictions, see here . Sponsor: Hostess Brands, LLC, 150 N. Wacker Dr. Suite 2700 Chicago, IL 60606.

