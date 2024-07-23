HOSTESS PARTNERS WITH DUDE DAD TO LAUNCH FIRST-EVER MYSTERY FLAVOR TWINKIES

Consumers can find the Mystery Flavor Twinkies exclusively at Walmart, share their flavor guesses for a chance to win year supply of Twinkies® snack cakes

ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess®, the brand known for its soft, fluffy Twinkies® snack cakes, is launching Mystery Flavor Twinkies® in collaboration with content creator, Taylor Calmus, also known as Dude Dad on social media. Hostess Mystery Flavor Twinkies will be available exclusively at Walmart for a limited time through October. Fans are encouraged to follow Dude Dad and Hostess on Instagram for hints on what the flavor is. They can then share their guesses as part of a sweepstakes on the Hostess Instagram page for a chance to win a year's supply of Twinkies.

Hostess is launching Mystery Flavor Twinkies in collaboration with content creator, Taylor Calmus, also known as Dude Dad on social media.

"Hostess and Dude Dad share in bringing joy into consumer homes, so a collaboration on one of our iconic snacks was a perfect match," said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. "We're excited for consumers to buy the new Mystery Flavor Twinkies, share them with their family and join in the fun of guessing the flavor."

Beginning Aug. 1, consumers can enter the sweepstakes by liking the sweepstakes post on the Hostess Instagram page (@Hostess_Snacks), commenting their guess of the Twinkies flavor and sharing the sweepstakes post to their Stories. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 3, 2024. One lucky grand prize winner will be selected to win a year's supply of Twinkies, two runners-up will receive a $50 Walmart gift card and five third-place winners will receive Hostess swag. Hostess and Dude Dad will reveal the flavor on their social channels in early October.

"I was so excited when Hostess approached me with the idea of creating new Mystery Flavor Twinkies to help bring joy to families nationwide," said Taylor Calmus of Dude Dad. "I can't wait for consumers to get their hands on the new product and see what adventurous flavor they think the crème filling may be."

To find a retailer near you to enjoy Hostess snacks, visit https://www.HostessCakes.com .

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com .

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

Editor's note regarding sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 10:00 a.m. CT on 8/1/24 and ends 11:59 p.m. CT on 10/3/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see here. Sponsor: Hostess Brands, 150 N Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606.

