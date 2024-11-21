Hosts of Award Winning Show, Military Makeover with Montel® Return To Join 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade…

Montel Williams, Jennifer Bertrand and Art Edmonds Kick Off the Holidays in Hollywood by Supporting Marine Toys for Tots!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, December 1st Military Makeover with Montel® host Montel Williams returns to Hollywood for his 12th parade as co-host along with the rest of the show cast, Jennifer Bertrand and Art Edmonds. They are all delighted to join hosts: Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie and Elizabeth Stanton to make this historic parade a permanent part of the show's Holiday traditions. It will air on the CW, December 14th, at 8 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT (along with the KTLA local run).

"I am thrilled to participate in the Hollywood Christmas Parade for the 12th year as co-host. This event holds a special place in my heart, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the spirit of the season. This year's parade is dedicated to promoting kindness, giving, and helping others. It serves as a uniting reminder that we all need each other and that kindness and helping one another is something to celebrate. I look forward to seeing the joy and unity this parade brings to our community once again."

– Montel Williams

Military Makeover with Montel® is currently airing its 40th season on Lifetime Television and MilitaryMakeover.tv and most recently won the award for "Outstanding Reality Show" at the 27th Family, Film and TV Awards.

Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade

Hollywood Christmas Parade , a cherished tradition that kicks off the holiday season with spectacular fanfare. Since its inception in 1928, the parade has been a cornerstone of the entertainment industry, drawing participation from legendary celebrities such as Gene Autry, Jimmy Stewart, and Mary Pickford. The inaugural event captured the hearts of the Hollywood community and set the stage for a beloved annual tradition. Over the years, this iconic event has continued to feature today's biggest stars, but is not just a parade; it's a vibrant celebration that brings the Hollywood community together, enchanting audiences with dazzling floats, marching bands, and performances that create unforgettable memories.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade also carries a profound charitable mission featuring Toys For Tots as well as other important organizations and charities that help underprivileged people during this important giving season. Each year, the parade rallies to collect toys and donations, ensuring that less fortunate children experience the joy of the holiday season. Come be a part of this magical event where entertainment and philanthropy unite, and help us make this holiday season brighter for all. We are honored to be supporting the US Marines Toys For Tots Programs and so many other important organizations this year!

About Military Makeover with Montel®:

Military Makeover with Montel® , hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.

SOURCE Military Makeover with Montel