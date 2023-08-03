Hot Chili Commences 30,000m Drill Programme At Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project

Drilling operations have been underway for five days with one reverse circulation rig in operation and further diamond drill rigs to be added as the Company ramps up its fully-funded 30,000m expansion drilling programme across Costa Fuego.

Initial drill testing is focussed on satisfying the Company's remaining 3,000m drill commitment with Antofagasta Minerals (see announcement dated 28th November 2022) to acquire key leases lying along the western extension of Cortadera.

Drilling is also planned to test several porphyry targets at Cortadera and within the Company's consolidated landholdings, in addition to remaining required development study drilling.

Given the Company's significant advance on its Pre-Feasibility Study for Costa Fuego (over 80% complete) and high Indicated categorisation of the current Mineral Resource (82% Indicated), the majority of planned drilling is being directed toward exploration and mineral resource growth.

Cortadera is the centre-piece of Costa Fuego, with the Indicated Mineral Resource for Costa Fuego currently standing at 725 Mt grading 0.47% CuEq1 for 2.8 Mt copper (Cu) and 2.6 Moz gold (Au) and the Inferred Mineral Resources comprising 202 Mt grading 0.36% CuEq1 for 0.6 Mt Cu and 0.4 Moz Au (see page 9 for complete mineral resource disclosure, including breakdown by metal).

Costa Fuego is one of the world's lowest capital intensity major copper developments (see announcement dated 28th June 2023, entitled "Hot Chili Announces PEA2 for Costa Fuego"), and is one of only a handful of projects outside of the control of major miners that is capable of delivering meaningful new copper supply this decade.

The Company's recently announced Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")2 establishes Costa Fuego as a low-risk, long life copper project benefiting from a low start-up capital and a high annual copper equivalent metal production profile of over 100 kt for a 16-year mine life, including 95 kt Cu and 49 koz Au during primary production (first 14 years) at C1 Cash Cost3 of US$1.33/lb (estimated net of by-product credits).

Hot Chili is focussed on up-scaling Costa Fuego's resource base and potential study scale towards a 150,000 tpa copper production profile ahead of the delivery of the Costa Fuego Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), expected in H2 2024.

A mineral resource update for Costa Fuego is planned to be completed in H2 2023 and will include drilling from the current 30,000m programme as well as significant drilling undertaken across Costa Fuego since the beginning of 2022.

The Company is well funded with approximately A$26 million in treasury following closing of its recent investment agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties for US$15 million (as announced 26th July 2023).

A PEA technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (as defined below) will be filed on SEDAR+ by 11th August 2023.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates on results from drilling activities and ongoing development study workstreams.

_______________________ 1 CuEq considers assumed commodity prices and average metallurgical recoveries from testwork. See page 9 for complete mineral resource disclosure of Costa Fuego. 2 The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes 3% inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See Page 9 for additional cautionary language. 3 See page 8 for full non-IFRS measures discussion.

_______________________________________ 1 Refer to announcement dated 28th August 2019 for further information regarding Induced Polarisation (IP/MT– MIMDAS) Survey. * Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) considers assumed commodity prices and average metallurgical recoveries for the Mineral Resource from testwork. See Page 9 for complete Mineral Resource disclosure of Costa Fuego.

Qualifying Statements

Technical Report

For readers to fully understand the information in this news release, they should read the PEA technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") (expected to be available on www.sedarplus.ca or at www.hotchili.net.au by August 11, 2023) in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, limitations and exclusions that relate to the information set out in this news release that qualifies the technical information contained in the PEA. The PEA is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this news release is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the PEA.

Qualified Persons – NI 43-101

The PEA was compiled by Wood Australia Pty Ltd with contributions from a team of independent Qualified Persons within the meaning of NI 43 -101. The scientific and technical information contained in this news release pertaining to Coast Fuego has been reviewed and verified by the following independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101:

Ms Elizabeth Haren (MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate

Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy

(FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis

Farzard Kossari (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Cost Estimation

Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling

The independent qualified persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security, and analytical procedures underlying such information.

Disclosure regarding mine planning and infrastructure has been reviewed and approved by Mr Grant King, FAUSIMM, Hot Chili's Chief Operations Officer, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

The technical information in this new release has been reviewed and approved by Mr Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Competent Persons – JORC

The information in this news release that relates to Mineral Resources for the Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by:

Ms Elizabeth Haren (MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate

Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy

(FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, and Economic Analysis

(PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, and Economic Analysis Mr Farzard Kossari (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Cost Estimation

Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling

Ms Haren, Mr David, Mr Wendlandt, Mr Kossari and Mr von Wielligh have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and as Qualified Persons under NI43-101.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources

NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and resource information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

All amounts in this news release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Non IFRS Financial Performance Measures

"Total Cash Cost", "All-in Sustaining Cost", "All-in cost LOM", "C1", and "Free Cashflow" are not performance measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These performance measures are included because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance. Management uses these statistics to assess how the Costa Fuego Project compares against its peer projects and to assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the contemplated mining operations. These performance measures do not have a meaning within IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and projections with respect to future events, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are based on certain assumptions. No assurance can be given that these expectations, forecasts, or projections will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is by its nature prospective and requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "should", 'toward", "up-scale", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements within this news release are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In addition, this news release may contain forward-looking statements attributed to third-party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: prospects, projections and success of the Company and its projects; the ability of the Company to expand mineral resources beyond current mineral resource estimates; the results and impacts of current and planned drilling to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated, to extend mineral resources and to identify new deposits; the Company's ability to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; opportunities for growth in mineral projects; the timing and outcomes of this current and future planned economic studies; the Company's ability to up-scale the project to 150,000 tpa of copper production; the timing and outcomes of regulatory processes required to obtain permits for the development and operation of the Costa Fuego Project as contemplated in the PEA and/or future planned economic studies; whether or not the Company will make a development decision and the timing thereof; the ability of the Company to consolidate additional landholdings around its project; estimates of cost; the ability of the Company to complete the PFS on the timeline indicated or at all; and estimates of planned exploration.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this news release and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this news release to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this news release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire news release and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.

Mineral Resource Statement

1 Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definition, as required by National Instrument 43-101. 2 The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by CMP Productora (a 100% subsidiary of Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP)). 3. The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited. 4 The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and has an Option Agreement with a private party to earn a 90% interest. 5 The Mineral Resource estimates in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 6 Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera and San Antonio – Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t). Productora – Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported). CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm). Costa Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t). 7 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for mineral resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits is 0.21% CuEq while the cut-off grade for mineral resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.3% CuEq. 8 Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 9 The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources is March 31st, 2022. Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC Code Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. 10 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources.

