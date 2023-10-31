Hot Chili Limited Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30th September 2023

Hot Chili Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project in Chile

The Company filed the report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment" 1 and dated August 2023 , with an effective date of June 28, 2023 (the "Technical Report"), prepared pursuant to CIM National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")

and dated , with an effective date of (the "Technical Report"), prepared pursuant to CIM National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") The Technical Report supported the Costa Fuego PEA news release dated 28 June 2023 , outlining Costa Fuego as one of world's lowest capital intensity, major copper developments, not controlled by a major miner 1

Closing of US$15 Million Investment Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties

Closing of an Investment Agreement (see announcement dated 28 th July 2023 ) and the receipt of US$15 million in funds in late July 2023

) and the receipt of in funds in late Strong endorsement from a leading North American royalty-streaming group with funds being used to advance the growth and development of Costa Fuego

Water Business Conceptual Study Underway

Potential to monetise water assets while securing water for Costa Fuego adds further non-dilutive funding optionality for Hot Chili

Drilling Programme Underway at Costa Fuego

Drilling operations re-commenced, initially focused on extensional targets to the Cortadera porphyry resource

First drilling underway at the Corroteo target, located 5km SE of Cortadera

Further Regional Consolidation Steps

Binding letter of intent executed for an Option to acquire the Cometa Project, lying contiguous to the Company's Costa Fuego landholding (see announcement dated 28 th August 2023 )

) Further opportunities being pursued to expand the scale of the Costa Fuego copper hub

Strong Cash Position of A$21.8 million



1 The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes 3% of production feed from Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves (NI 43-101) or Ore Reserves (JORC 2012), and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realised. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves or Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. References to "Mineral Reserves" in this announcement include Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). See page 18 for additional cautionary language.



Cautionary Statement – JORC Code (2012)

The Preliminary Economic Assessment referred to in this report is equivalent to a Scoping Study under JORC Code (2012) reporting guidelines. It has been undertaken for the purpose of initial evaluation of a potential development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project in Chile. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. The PEA outcomes, production target and forecast financial information referred to in the report are based on low level technical and economic assessments that are insufficient to support estimation of Ore Reserves. The PEA is presented in US dollars to an accuracy level of +/- 35%. While each of the modifying factors was considered and applied, there is no certainty of eventual conversion to Ore Reserves or that the production target itself will be realised. Further exploration and evaluation and appropriate studies are required before Hot Chili will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of any economic development case. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the PEA.



Of the Mineral Resources scheduled for extraction in the PEA production plan, approximately 97% are classified as Indicated and 3% as Inferred. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a production target which includes a small amount of Inferred Mineral Resources. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. Inferred Mineral Resources comprise 2.5% of the production schedule in the first four years of operation. The viability of the development scenario envisaged in the PEA does not depend on the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the PEA have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC 2012. For full details on the Mineral Resource estimate, please refer to the ASX announcement of 31 March 2022. Hot Chili confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not been changed. To achieve the outcomes indicated in the PEA, including reaching Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") stage, funding in the order of US$1.10 Billion will be required, including pre-production and working capital and assumed financing charges. Investors should note that that there is no certainty that Hot Chili will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. One of the key assumptions is that the funding for the Project will be available when required. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Hot Chili's existing shares. It is also possible that Hot Chili could pursue other value realisation strategies such as debt financing, a sale or partial sale of its interest in the Costa Fuego Copper Project, sale of further royalties and/or streaming rights, sale of non- committed offtake rights, and sale of non-core assets. This report contains forward-looking statements. Hot Chili has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing these forward-looking statements and believes it has a reasonable basis to expect it will be able to fund development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. However, a number of factors could cause actual results or expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely of the results of the PEA.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Hot Chili Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project in Chile

The Company filed the report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment"1 dated August 2023, with an effective date of June 28, 2023 (the "Technical Report"), prepared pursuant to CIM National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

As outlined in the announcement dated Wednesday 28 June 2023 titled "Hot Chili Announces PEA for Costa Fuego", highlights from the Technical Report include:

Strong Economics: Costa Fuego PEA delivers using an 8% discount rate and long-term metal price assumptions of US$3.85 /lb copper (Cu) and US$1,750 /oz gold (Au)

Costa Fuego PEA delivers using an 8% discount rate and long-term metal price assumptions of /lb copper (Cu) and /oz gold (Au) Base-case post-tax Net Present Value (NPV 8% ) of US$1.10 Billion (approximately, within a range of US$733 Million to US$1.46 Billion ) and Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 21% (approximately, within a range of 17% to 25%)

(approximately, within a range of to ) (approximately, within a range of 17% to 25%) Low Start-up Capital: US$1.05 Billion estimated, resulting in fast 3.5-year payback. Initial phases of open pit mining fully fund development of a bulk underground operation

estimated, resulting in fast 3.5-year payback. Initial phases of open pit mining fully fund development of a bulk underground operation Low Capital Intensity: One of the lowest capital intensities of global copper development projects

One of the lowest capital intensities of global copper development projects Approximately 112 ktpa Average CuEq 2 Production Rate: Including 95 kt Cu and 49 koz Au during primary production (first 14 years) at C1 Cash Cost 3 of US$1.33 /lb (estimated, net of by- product credits)

Including 95 kt Cu and 49 koz Au during primary production (first 14 years) at C1 Cash Cost of /lb (estimated, net of by- product credits) Initial Mine Life : 16-years with 1.41 Mt Cu and 718 koz Au produced for total revenue of approximately US$13.52 Billion and total free cash flow of approximately US$3.28 Billion (post-tax, after operating costs, capital costs, and royalties)

Key Development Study Workstreams Advancing

Approximately 80% of Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) workstreams for Costa Fuego are already complete. Since completion of the PEA in late June 2023, the Company's development expenditure has been focused on advancing key long lead-time study items, such as:

Hydrogeology Drilling and Water Monitoring Programme: Eleven water monitoring wells for a total of 557m of drilling have been completed at Cortadera and Productora over the past month. Water and groundwater monitoring data is a key input requirement for the Company's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which requires a minimum of one year of water monitoring data from down-stream water catchments. The data from this programme is one of the few remaining inputs required in advance of submission of an EIA for Costa Fuego.

Eleven water monitoring wells for a total of of drilling have been completed at Cortadera and Productora over the past month. Water and groundwater monitoring data is a key input requirement for the Company's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which requires a minimum of one year of water monitoring data from down-stream water catchments. The data from this programme is one of the few remaining inputs required in advance of submission of an EIA for Costa Fuego. Low-grade Leach Metallurgy Programme: Bulk samples, including 19 tonnes of underground ore from Productora and 3 tonnes of drill core from Cortadera, have been collected and sent to Nova Mineralis in Chile for preparation and long-duration column leach testwork using intermediate bulk containers. In addition, a further 1.5 tonne of drill core was collected for variability leach testwork using 1m columns. Long lead-time, leach recovery testwork is now underway to support PFS level metallurgy results for this component of Costa Fuego's process flow sheet.

__________ 1 The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes 3% of production feed from Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves (NI 43-101) or Ore Reserves (JORC 2012), and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realised. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves or Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. References to "Mineral Reserves" in this announcement include Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). See page 18 for additional cautionary language. 2 The copper-equivalent (CuEq) annual production rate was based on the combined processing feed (across all sources) and used long- term commodity prices of: Copper US$3.85/lb, Gold US$1,750/oz, Molybdenum US$17/lb, and Silver US$21/oz; and estimated metallurgical recoveries for the production feed to the following processes: Concentrator (87% Cu, 56% Au, 37% Ag, 58% Mo), Oxide Leach (55% Cu only), & Low-grade Sulphide Leach (40% Cu only). 3 See page 19 for full non-IFRS measures disclaimer.

Water Business Conceptual Study Underway

Hot Chili has initiated a conceptual study of the Company's water assets (water easements, maritime concession and associated coastal land access rights) and their potential to underpin a future water utility business for the Huasco region of the Atacama, Chile.

Hot Chili controls one of the few registered maritime concessions in the region, and there is no other major water utility provider in the Huasco Valley.

Hot Chili's water licence for the extraction of 2,000 litres per second of sea water (maritime concession) can be expanded and is transferable. The Company is also assessing the application for the licence to be upgraded to include the supply of de-salinated water.

Based on the Technical Report, Costa Fuego is estimated to require approximately 600 litres per second of sea water at its current study scale of future annual metal production (95ktpa Cu & 49koz Au).

A large new water supplier could help to unlock multiple undeveloped mining projects in the Huasco Valley that do not currently have access to water supply. New mine developments are driving a forecast water supply deficit, which has been estimated at approximately 15,000 litres per second for the Atacama region.

The opportunity to potentially monetise a portion of the Company's Chilean water assets, while also securing future seawater supply for the Costa Fuego Projects, may add further non-dilutive funding optionality for Hot Chili.

Exploration Drilling Underway at Costa Fuego

Drilling re-commenced at Costa Fuego in late July 2023 with one Reverse Circulation (RC) drill rig in operation for the majority of the quarter. In addition, four diamond drill holes were completed over a four-week period (two completed during the quarter). Drilling expenditure is being prudently managed to maximize the impact of invested dollars, with only one RC drill rig planned to be operating for the remainder of this year.

A total of 26 holes for 6,442m of drilling was completed during the quarter with numerous low-grade significant intersections recorded. Tables 1 and 2 summarise details of drilling undertaken during the quarter and significant drill results received to date, respectively.

Drilling initially focused on satisfying the Company's remaining 3,000m drill commitment with Antofagasta Minerals (see announcement dated 28th November 2022) to acquire key leases lying along the western extension of Cortadera. In addition, numerous drill holes have been completed across extensional targets to the Cortadera resource, peripheral to Cuerpo 2 and Cuerpo 3.

Drill holes CRP0220 and CRP0222 have confirmed extensions to the south and east of Cuerpo 2, and drill hole CRP0217D has confirmed further extensions to the east at Cuerpo 3. These new results will add to other potential additions to the Cortadera Mineral Resource Estimate from drilling undertaken since March 2022. Further drill results from drilling undertaken during the quarter at Cortadera are pending.

Following completion of a limited hydrogeology drilling programme (11 RC holes for 557m) during October, RC drilling operations commenced at the large-scale Corroteo exploration target, located approximately 5km SE of Cortadera. A total of seven deep RC holes for approximately 2,000m are planned in the current first- pass exploration drill programme at Corroteo.

Corroteo features a surface alteration footprint measuring approximately 2km in strike length by 500m in width and has never previously been drilled. Detailed mapping and surface geochemical programmes confirm some similarities to the deposit style and footprint of the Company's Productora copper-gold resource.

Corroteo is one of several exploration targets being advanced toward first drill testing over the coming year.

SUMMARY OF CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

Closing of US$15 Million Investment Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties

In late July 2023, Hot Chili closed its previously announced transaction with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko"), pursuant to which Hot Chili received proceeds of US$15 million in exchange for the sale of a 1.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on copper and a 3% NSR royalty on gold (the "Investment") across the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project.

The Investment by Osisko has strengthened the Company's current cash position without the need for a dilutive equity capital raise, demonstrated strong look-through value of the Project's economics. It also provided another significant endorsement of Hot Chili's Costa Fuego project from one of North America's leading royalty-streaming groups (see the Company's announcement dated 28th June 2023, entitled "Hot Chili Announces US$15 Million Investment Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties").

The Company is now well funded to deliver the next steps in its growth and development plan to advance the Costa Fuego Pre-Feasibility Studies (PFS), resource growth drilling programmes and general advancement of the Project.

Further Regional Consolidation Steps

In late August, the Hot Chili executed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX: BMO) ("Bastion") for the grant to Hot Chili of an Option to acquire 100% of Bastion's Cometa Project in Chile ("Cometa"), located near Costa Fuego (see announcement dated 28th August).

Cometa consists of exploration and mining concessions covering an area of approximately 56km2, located almost 15km SE of Costa Fuego's planned operating centre and contiguous with Hot Chili's landholdings in the region (see Figure 1 below).

The Option is another step in Hot Chili's consolidation strategy for the Costa Fuego copper project.

Cometa provides additional optionality for the discovery of further mineral deposits in the Costa Fuego Project area, with the potential to provide supplemental feed and/or a longer mine life to the project laid out in the Company's PEA.

The material terms of the LOI are as follows:

Exclusivity period of 60 days for Hot Chili to conduct due diligence and for Hot Chili's subsidiary Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA ("Frontera") to enter into a definitive Option agreement with Bastion's subsidiary SCM Cornet Constelación, the holder of a 100% interest in the concessions comprising Cometa, for the grant to Frontera of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cometa concessions ("Option").

Non-refundable cash payment of US$100,000 to Bastion upon grant of the Option.

to Bastion upon grant of the Option. Non-refundable cash payment of US$200,000 within 12 months from the grant of the Option to keep the Option in good standing.

within 12 months from the grant of the Option to keep the Option in good standing. Option may be exercised within 30 months of the date of grant.

If the Option is exercised, the consideration payable to Bastion to purchase the Cometa concessions is: US$2,400,000 if the Option is exercised by Hot Chili within 18 months from the date of grant of the Option; or US$3,000,000 if the Option is exercised by Hot Chili within 30 months from the date of grant of the Option.

Hot Chili may elect to satisfy the purchase consideration in cash (100%), or in cash (50%) and ordinary shares of Hot Chili (50%) issued at a price per share equal to the 15-day VWAP at the date of exercise of the Option, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Company has recently agreed to an extension of the Exclusivity period by 45 days to allow for completion of due diligence in advance of exercise of the Option, expected by mid-December 2023.

Further opportunities are being pursued to expand the scale of the Costa Fuego copper hub, with multiple discussions underway on prospective exploration targets in the area.

Sustainability

The Company has continued local community engagement, holding several meetings with stakeholders and local indigenous communities. Continued support programs in the Vallenar municipality delivering water to irrigation, funding for social programmes and the development of counselling programmes for mental health support in partnership with the University of Chile.

A spring flora and vegetation survey was carried out on the entire Costa Fuego Project footprint, focused on strengthening the environmental baseline information for the EIA submission.

As the Company advances the Costa Fuego Project, it continues to focus on innovative techniques to minimise the environmental impact of the development, including the use of renewable energy for the delivery of power and the use of sea water for processing.

Cash Position and Capital Structure Changes

As of 30 September 2023, the company had cash of A$21.8 million and no debt.

The Company issued 345,000 service rights and 345,000 performance rights during the period to employees and consultants.

The Company has the following securities on issue:

119,445,206 ordinary fully paid shares

10,900,000 warrants at CAD$2.50 expiring 31 January 2024

expiring 1,259,789 options at CAD$1.85 expiring 31 January 2025

expiring 1,850,001 AUD$2.25 options expiring 30 September 2024

5,996,728 unvested services and performance rights.

Table 1 – Significant Drill Results for Costa Fuego in Quarter 3 2023

Hole_ID Coordinates Azim Dip Hole

Depth Intersection Interval Copper Gold Silver Moly¹ Cu Eq* North East RL From To (m) ( %) (g/t) (ppm) (ppm) ( %) LCP0018 6815926 334600 863 270 -59 300 34 42 8 0.1 0.0 0.3 9 0.1 & 86 88 2 0.1 0.6 0.3 5 0.4 & 94 122 28 0.1 0.0 0.3 4 0.1 & 172 192 20 0.1 0.0 0.3 3 0.1 CRP0204 6816271 334840 937 91 -60 300 214 242 28 0.1 0.0 0.4 4 0.1 CRP0213 6813277 336232 1082 214 -73 270 226 246 20 0.1 0.0 0.3 14 0.1 CRP0214 6814012 335925 1007 94 -60 252 150 210 60 0.1 0.0 0.2 7 0.1 CRP0215 6813518 336053 1040 191 -60 270 0 96 96 0.2 0.1 0.3 15 0.2











Incl 18 30 12 0.2 0.2 0.3 12 0.3 CRP0216D 6813389 336312 1055 129 -70 546.4 6 78 72 0.2 0.0 0.3 15 0.2 & 100 120 20 0.2 0.1 0.3 6 0.2 & 130 190 60 0.2 0.0 0.3 13 0.2 & 208 234 26 0.2 0.0 0.3 24 0.2 & 304 458 154 0.2 0.1 0.3 99 0.2 CRP0217 6813454 336343 1060 79 -58 252 6 66 60 0.2 0.1 0.3 14 0.2

230 236 6 0.2 0.0 0.4 33 0.2 CRP0218 6813718 336358 1047 91 -80 173.5 164 168 4 0.2 0.0 0.3 65 0.3 CRP0220 6813844 335665 1003 199 -72 261 0 190 190 0.2 0.1 0.4 16 0.2 Including 0 88 88 0.2 0.1 0.5 15 0.3 & including 142 170 28 0.2 0.1 0.3 24 0.3 CRP0221 6813914 335758 992 11 -80 204 42 46 4 0.3 0.1 0.3 23 0.4 CRP0222 6813850 335666 1003 111 -71 210 2 70 68 0.2 0.1 0.4 14 0.3 & 130 190 60 0.2 0.0 0.3 13 0.2 & 208 234 26 0.2 0.0 0.3 24 0.2 & 304 458 154 0.2 0.1 0.3 99 0.2

Notes to Table 1: Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.1% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.1% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.1% Cu for intersection cut-off grade above is selected on the basis of exploration significance and is not meant to represent potential marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world. Down-hole significant intercept widths are estimated to be at or around true-widths of mineralisation



¹ Molybdenum * Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:





Cortadera – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag.

Cortadera CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)

Productora – Recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported).

Productora CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)

San Antonio and Valentina – Recoveries of 88% Cu, 72% Au, 88% Mo and 69% Ag. San Antonio CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.68 x Au(g/t) + 0.00047 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0076 x Ag(g/t)

Table 2 - Drill Holes Completed for Costa Fuego in Quarter 3 2023

Prospect Hole_ID North East RL Depth Azimuth Dip Results Cuerpo 4 LCP0017 6816113 334616 859 300 88 -60 NSR Cuerpo 4 LCP0018 6815926 334600 863 300 270 -59 NSR Cuerpo 4 LCP0019 6816163 334587 857 246 269 -59 NSR Cuerpo 4 LCP0020D 6815842 334867 927 755 245 -60 Results pending Cortadera North CRP0204 6816271 334840 937 300 91 -60 NSR Cuerpo 3 CRP0205 6813247 335815 1184 300 2 -74 NSR Cuerpo 3 CRP0206 6813249 335817 1184 300 59 -75 NSR Cuerpo 3 CRP0207 6813031 336070 1174 54 36 -71 NSR Cuerpo 3 CRP0208 6813030 336070 1174 84 31 -74 NSR Cuerpo 3 CRP0209 6813502 336655 1088 228 205 -69 NSR Cuerpo 3 CRP0210 6813502 336657 1088 90 359 -77 NSR Cuerpo 3 North CRP0211 6814125 336261 1090 174 98 -57 NSR Cuerpo 2 CRP0212 6813753 335463 1004 150 25 -85 NSR Cuerpo 3 CRP0213 6813277 336232 1082 270 214 -73 NSR Cuerpo 3 CRP0214 6814012 335925 1007 252 94 -60 NSR Cuerpo 3 CRP0215 6813518 336053 1040 270 191 -60 Significant result returned Q2 Cuerpo 3 CRP0216D 6813389 336312 1055 546 129 -70 Significant result returned Q2 Cuerpo 3 CRP0217 6813454 336343 1060 252 79 -58 Significant result returned Q2 Cuerpo 3 CRP0218 6813718 336358 1047 174 91 -80 Significant result returned Q2 Cuerpo 3 CRP0219 6813591 336365 1045 84 87 -66 NSR Cuerpo 2 CRP0220 6813844 335665 1003 261 199 -72 Significant result returned Q2 Cuerpo 2 CRP0221 6813914 335758 992 204 11 -80 Significant result returned Q2 Cuerpo 2 CRP0222 6813850 335666 1003 210 111 -71 Results pending Cuerpo 3 North CRP0223 6814534 336075 1174 360 76 -58 Results pending Cuerpo 2 North CRP0224 6814227 335625 1058 198 65 -58 Results pending Cortadera Hydro CORMW01 6814879 334509 883 80 0 -90 Results pending



Note 1: NSR – no significant intersection recorded.

Additional ASX Disclosure Information

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 30 September 2023

The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.4: Reporting under a use of funds statement in a Prospectus does not apply to the Company currently.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totaled $166,458. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $166,458.

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality

Field operations during the period included geological reconnaissance activities, core-testing and logging, field mapping, and sampling exercises across the Cortadera, El Fuego and Productora landholdings. El Fuego field activities are run from the Cortadera operations centre and safety statistics are combined for reporting.

No safety incidents were recorded during the quarter. The Company's HSEQ quarterly performance is summarised in Table 3 below.

Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.

Table 3 HSEQ Quarter 3 2023 Performance and Statistics

Deposit Productora

Cortadera Timeframe Q2 2023 Cum.² Q2 2023 Cum.² Q2 2023 Cum.² LTI events 0 0 0 6 0 7 NLTI events 0 2 0 5 0 8 Days lost 0 0 0 152 0 175 LTIFR index 0 0 0 22 0 20 ISR index 0 0 0 568 0 492 IFR Index 0 36 0 41 0 42 Thousands of manhours 4.7 56 10.5 268 17.4 356 Incidents on materials and assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 Environmental incidents 0 0 0 0 0 0 Headcount¹ 13 8 34 35 73 48



Notes: HSEQ is the acronym for Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. LTIFR per million-manhours. Safety performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2019.

Tenement Changes During the Quarter

During the Quarter, the Company has claimed the exploitation concession Chilis 12 1/60 in use of the preferential right held by virtue of exploration concession Chilis 12 and renewed the following mining exploration concessions:

Chilis 13 replaces Chilis 13, which expired on August 9th, 2023 ,

, Chilis 14 replaces Chilis 14, which expired on August 19th, 2023 ,

, Chilis 15 replaces Chilis 15, which expired on July 29th, 2023 ,

, Chilis 16 replaces Chilis 16, which expired on August 17th, 2023 ,

, Chilis 17 replaces Chilis 17, which expired on July 29th, 2023 ,

, Chilis 18 replaces Chilis 18, which expired on August 25th, 2023 ,

, Porfiada G replaces Porfiada G, which expired on August 23rd, 2023 ,

, Porfiada V replaces Porfiada V, which expires on October 26th, 2023 and

and Porfiada VI replaces Porfiada VI, which expires on November 19th, 2023 .

The Company's existing tenements are detailed in the table below.

Table 4 Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as of 30 September 2023

Cortadera Project

License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details MAGDALENITA 1/20 100% Frontera SpA

100

ATACAMITA 1/82 100% Frontera SpA

82 AMALIA 942 A 1/6 100% Frontera SpA

53 PAULINA 10 B 1/16 100% Frontera SpA

136 PAULINA 11 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

249 PAULINA 12 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294 PAULINA 13 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

264 PAULINA 14 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

265 PAULINA 15 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

200 PAULINA 22 A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300 PAULINA 24 1/24 100% Frontera SpA

183 PAULINA 25 A 1/19 100% Frontera SpA

156 PAULINA 26 A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294 PAULINA 27A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300 CORTADERA 1 1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200 CORTADERA 2 1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200 CORTADERA 41 100% Frontera SpA

1 CORTADERA 42 100% Frontera SpA

1 LAS CANAS 16 100% Frontera SpA

1 LAS CANAS 1/15 100% Frontera SpA

146 CORTADERA 1/40 100% Frontera SpA

374 LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300 CORROTEO 1 1/260 100% Frontera SpA

260 CORROTEO 5 1/261 100% Frontera SpA

261 ROMERO 1 AL 31 100% Frontera SpA

31 PURISIMA 100% Frontera SpA

20 NSR 1.5%



Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited

Productora Project

License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details FRAN 1, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

220

FRAN 2, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 3, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 4, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 5, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 6, 1-26 80% SMEA SpA

130

FRAN 7, 1-37 80% SMEA SpA

176

FRAN 8, 1-30 80% SMEA SpA

120

FRAN 12, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

FRAN 13, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

FRAN 14, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

FRAN 15, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

FRAN 18, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

273

FRAN 21, 1-46 80% SMEA SpA

226

ALGA 7A, 1-32 80% SMEA SpA

89

ALGA VI, 5-24 80% SMEA SpA

66

MONTOSA 1-4 80% SMEA SpA

35 NSR 3% CHICA 80% SMEA SpA

1

ESPERANZA 1-5 80% SMEA SpA

11

LEONA 2A 1-4 80% SMEA SpA

10

CARMEN I, 1-50 80% SMEA SpA

222

CARMEN II, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

274

ZAPA 1, 1-10 80% SMEA SpA

100

ZAPA 3, 1-23 80% SMEA SpA

92

ZAPA 5A, 1-16 80% SMEA SpA

80

ZAPA 7, 1-24 80% SMEA SpA

120

CABRITO, CABRITO 1-9 80% SMEA SpA

50

CUENCA A, 1-51 80% SMEA SpA

255

CUENCA B, 1-28 80% SMEA SpA

139

CUENCA C, 1-51 80% SMEA SpA

255

CUENCA D 80% SMEA SpA

3

CUENCA E 80% SMEA SpA

1

CHOAPA 1-10 80% SMEA SpA

50

ELQUI 1-14 80% SMEA SpA

61

LIMARÍ 1-15 80% SMEA SpA

66

LOA 1-6 80% SMEA SpA

30

MAIPO 1-10 80% SMEA SpA

50

TOLTÉN 1-14 80% SMEA SpA

70

CACHIYUYITO 1, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

CACHIYUYITO 2, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

CACHIYUYITO 3, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

LA PRODUCTORA 1-16 80% SMEA SpA

75

ORO INDIO 1A, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

82

AURO HUASCO I, 1-8 80% SMEA SpA

35

URANIO, 1-70 0 % 0 % 350 25-year Lease Agreement US$250,000 per year (average for the 25 year term); plus 2% NSR all but gold; 4%

NSR gold; 5% NSR non-metallic JULI 9, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 10, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 11 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 12 1/42 80% SMEA SpA

210

JULI 13 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULI 14 1/50 80% SMEA SpA

250

JULI 15 1/55 80% SMEA SpA

275

JULI 16, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 17, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULI 19 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 20 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 21 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 22 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 23 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 24, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 25 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 27 1/30 80% SMEA SpA

150

JULI 27 B 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

50

JULI 28 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 5 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 6 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 7 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULIETA 8 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULIETA 9 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULIETA 10 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 11 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 12 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 13, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

298

JULIETA 14, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

269

JULIETA 15, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 16 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 17 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 18, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

ARENA 1 1-6 80% SMEA SpA

40

ARENA 2 1-17 80% SMEA SpA

113

ZAPA 1 – 6 80% SMEA SpA

6 GSR 1% JULIETA 1-4 80% SMEA SpA

4





Note. SMEA SpA is subsidiary company - 80% owned by Hot Chili Limited, 20% owned by CMP (Compañía Minera del Pacífico)

El Fuego Project

Licence ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Exploration and Expenditure Commitment-

Payments Santiago 21 al 36

90% Frontera SpA 76 90% (HCH)-10% (Arnaldo del Campo) JV. 6-year term. USD 600,000 already paid. USD 6,600,000 final exercise payment to be paid

by September 7, 2024. Santiago 37 al 43

90% Frontera SpA 26 Santiago A, 1 al 26

90% Frontera SpA 236 Santiago B, 1 al 20

90% Frontera SpA 200 Santiago C, 1 al 30

90% Frontera SpA 300 Santiago D, 1 al 30

90% Frontera SpA 300 Santiago E, 1 al 30

90% Frontera SpA 300 Prima Uno

90% Frontera SpA 1 Prima Dos

90% Frontera SpA 2 Santiago 15 al 19

90% Frontera SpA 25 San Antonio 1 al 5

90% Frontera SpA 25 Santiago 1 AL 14 Y 20

90% Frontera SpA 75 Mercedes 1 al 3

90% Frontera SpA 50 Kreta 1 al 4

90% Frontera SpA 16 Mari 1 al 12

90% Frontera SpA 64 PORFIADA VII 1 al 60

90% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA VIII 1 al 60

90% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA IX 1 al 60

90% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA X

90% Frontera SpA 200 PORFIADA A 1 al 40

90% Frontera SpA 200 PORFIADA B

90% Frontera SpA 200 PORFIADA C 1 al 60

90% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA D

90% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA E 1 al 20

90% Frontera SpA 100 PORFIADA F 1 al 60

90% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA G

90% Frontera SpA 200 CORTADERA 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 3 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 4 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

CORTADERA 7, 1-20 100% Frontera SpA

93

SAN ANTONIO 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

SAN ANTONIO 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

SAN ANTONIO 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

SAN ANTONIO 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

SAN ANTONIO 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

DORO 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

DORO 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

DORO 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

SANTIAGO Z 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement USD 200,000 already paid. USD 400,000 to be paid by January 22, 2024. NSR 1.5% PORFIADA I

100% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA II

100% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA III

100% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA IV

100% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA V

100% Frontera SpA 200 PORFIADA VI

100% Frontera SpA 100

SAN JUAN SUR 1/5

90% Frontera SpA 10 90% (HCH) Option Agreement USD 150,000 already paid USD 4,000,000 by June 1, 2024. SAN JUAN SUR 6/23

90% Frontera SpA 90 CHILIS 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 3 100% Frontera SpA

100

CHILIS 4 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 6 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 7 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 8 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 9 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 10 1 al 40 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 11 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 12 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 13 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 14 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 15 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 16 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 17 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 18 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 7 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 8 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 9 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 10 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHAPULIN COLORADO 1/3 100% Frontera SpA

3

PEGGY SUE 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

100

DONA FELIPA 1 al 10 100% Frontera SpA

50

ELEANOR RIGBY 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

100

CF 6 100% Frontera SpA

200

CF 7 100% Frontera SpA

100

CF 8 100% Frontera SpA

200

CF 9 100% Frontera SpA

100

MARI 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

MARI 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

MARI 8 100% Frontera SpA

300

FALLA MAIPO 2 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

99

FALLA MAIPO 3 1/8 100% Frontera SpA

72

FALLA MAIPO 4 1/26 100% Frontera SpA

26

ARBOLEDA 7 1/2 Option AMSA

234 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement USD 1,500,000 to be paid by November 15, 2024 NAVARRO 1 41/60 Option AMSA

81 NAVARRO 2 21/37 Option AMSA

78 MONICA 21/40 Option AMSA

85 MONICA 41/52 Option AMSA

39



Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited

Qualifying Statements

Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 31st March 2022)

1 Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definition, as required by National Instrument 43-101. 2 The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by CMP Productora (a 100% subsidiary of Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP)). 3 The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited. 4 The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and has an Option Agreement with a private party to earn a 90% interest. 5 The Mineral Resource estimates in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 6 Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera and San Antonio – Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t). Productora – Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported). CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm). Costa Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t). 7 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for mineral resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits is 0.21% CuEq while the cut-off grade for mineral resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.3% CuEq. 8 Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 9 The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources is March 31st, 2022. Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC Code Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. 10 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources

Competent Person's Statement - Exploration Results

Exploration information in this Report is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this report.

This report is to be used by the recipient for informational purposes only and does not purport to be complete or contain all the information that may be material to the current or future business, operations, financial condition, or prospects of Hot Chili Limited ("Hot Chili" or the "Company"). Each recipient should perform its own independent investigation and analysis of Hot Chili, and the information contained in this report is not a substitute therefore. Hot Chili makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this report or in any other written or oral communication transmitted to any recipient by any party. Except for liability that cannot be disclaimed by law, by accepting this Document, the recipient agrees that neither Hot Chili nor any of its officers, directors, employees, or representatives has any liability for any representations or warranties, express or implied, contained in, or for any omissions from, this report or any such other written or oral communication from any person.

Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information provided by independent third-party sources. Hot Chili believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, Hot Chili has not independently verified such information and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

This report should not be considered as a recommendation from any person to purchase any securities. Each person for whom this report is made available should consult its own professional advisors in making its own independent investigations and assessment and, after making such independent investigations and assessments, as it deems necessary, in determining whether to proceed with any investment in the Company.

Technical Report

For readers to fully understand the information in this report, they should read the PEA Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") (available on www.sedar.com or at www.hotchili.net.au) in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, limitations and exclusions that relate to the information set out in this report that qualifies the technical information contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this report is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Technical Report.

Qualified Persons – NI 43-101

The Technical Report was compiled by Wood Australia Pty Ltd with contributions from a team of independent Qualified Persons within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43 - 101"). The scientific and technical information contained in the Technical Report pertaining to Coast Fuego was reviewed and verified by the following independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101:

Ms Elizabeth Haren (MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate

(MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy

(FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis

(PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis Mr Jeffrey Steven (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Capital and Operating Costs

(PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Capital and Operating Costs Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling

Mr Edmundo Laporte (PE) of GAC – Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact

(PE) of GAC – Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact Mr Dave Morgan (PE) of Knight Piésold – Project Infrastructure (TSF)

The independent qualified persons have verified the information in the Technical Report, including the sampling, preparation, security, and analytical procedures underlying such information.

Disclosure regarding mine planning and infrastructure has been reviewed and approved by Mr Grant King, FAUSIMM, Hot Chili's Chief Operations Officer, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI43-101.

Competent Persons – JORC

The information in the Technical Report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by:

Ms Elizabeth Haren (MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate

(MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy

(FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, and Economic Analysis

(PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, and Economic Analysis Mr Jeffrey Steven (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Capital and Operating Costs

(PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Capital and Operating Costs Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling

Mr Edmundo Laporte (PE) of GAC – Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact

(PE) of GAC – Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact Mr Dave Morgan (PE) of Knight Piésold – Project Infrastructure (TSF)

Ms Haren, Mr David, Mr Wendlandt, Mr Steven, Mr von Wielligh, Mr Laporte and Mr Morgan have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and as Qualified Persons under NI43-101.

For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated May 13, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2022, which is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Hot Chili's issuer profile.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources

National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this report has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and resource information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

All amounts in this report are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Non IFRS Financial Performance Measures

"C1 cash cost" is not performance measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These performance measures are included because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance. Management uses these statistics to assess how the Costa Fuego Project compares against its peer projects and to assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the contemplated mining operations. These performance measures do not have a meaning within IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this document was reviewed and approved by Ms Kirsty Sheerin, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Hot Chili's Resource Development Manager and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Ms Sheerin has undertaken extensive data verification and is satisfied with the exploration, sampling, security, and QA/QC procedures employed by Hot Chili for Costa Fuego and that their results are sufficient to produce data suitable for the purposes desc ribed in the Technical Report, as well as for public reporting purposes subsequent to the technical report.

Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification

A fixed cone splitter was used to create two nominal 12.5% samples (Sample "A" and "B"), along with the large bulk reject sample. The "A" sample is always taken from the same sampling chute, and comprises the primary sample submitted to the laboratory. The "B" samples were retained for use as the field duplicate sample. The coarse residues were collected into large plastic bags and were retained on the ground near the drillhole collar, generally in rows of 50 bags.

All RC drillhole sampling was executed at two metre intervals for Costa Fuego. Within logged mineralisation zones, the 2-metre sample ("A" sample) was submitted. Outside the main mineralised zones (as determined by the logging geologist), 4-metre composites were created from scoops of 2-metre sample residues over this interval. The composited 4-metre samples were analysed first and, if required, the individual and original 2-metre "A" samples comprising this 4-metre interval were sent for analysis. This ensured that no mineralisation was missed while minimising analytical costs. The same procedure was applied to RC drilling undertaken across Productora, however, drillhole sampling was executed at 1-metre intervals.

At Costa Fuego, the majority of diamond core has had systematic half-core sampled at 2-metre intervals. Half-core was chosen as the preferred sampling method to ensure a representative sample was submitted for analysis, while also retaining half-core for review of lithology and mineralisation, and for further test work as required.

Prior to the cutting and sample process, two additional samples are also taken for Costa Fuego being Density and Geotechnical samples.

Density samples are selected based on the deposit type. For Productora this was completed every 5m on drill core, for Cortadera it was every 30 metres, and for San Antonio a total of 107 measurements across 44 drillholes, if the geological conditions allowed it and wereprovided to the laboratory for testwork.

on drill core, for Cortadera it was every 30 metres, and for a total of 107 measurements across 44 drillholes, if the geological conditions allowed it and wereprovided to the laboratory for testwork. Geotechnical samples are taken for tests including triaxial (one sample per 250 m ) and uniaxial tests (one sample per 50 m ).

Once assigned a sample number, individual samples to be sent to ALS laboratories were sealed using a staple gun and accompanied by three identical sample tickets (one stapled to plastic bag to identify any tampering/breakage of seal prior to opening at the laboratory in preparation and another placed in the bag). Any broken staple seals on samples were to be notified by ALS to Hot Chili. No sealed bags were reported as being opened or broken by ALS.

For both RC and diamond samples, sample bags were placed inside larger plastic bags and delivered by a dedicated truck to the ALS analytical laboratory in Coquimbo and Copiapó (Chile) for sample preparation and routine analysis.

Following analysis at ALS, the RC and diamond drilling coarse rejects were returned to site and stored in sequence in plastic bags under shade cloth at Hot Chili's nearby Productora core farm. The laboratory pulps were returned and stored at the Productora core farm where they are stored in organised, dry and safe storage containers.

Hot Chili has strict chain of custody security procedures for all samples sent to and from the analytical laboratories.

The ALS analytical laboratory in Coquimbo (Chile) completed all sample preparation and specific gravity test work, while ALS Santiago (Chile) completed all gold analysis, and ALS Lima (Peru) completed all other multielement analysis for the Cortadera assays used in the resource estimate. Hot Chili has implemented rigorous sample preparation and analytical procedures for both RC and diamond core samples, following consultation with ALS in Chile, to ensure that mineralised assays were reported with a high degree of confidence and a wide range of appropriate commodities were assessed.

Samples have been analysed by certified laboratories in Chile and Lima, Peru by standard analytical techniques including:

Copper, silver and molybdenum were analysed by 4-acid digestion (Hydrochloric-Nitric- Perchloric-Hydrofluoric) followed by evaluation using Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") or Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS");

Copper results > 10,000 ppm were analysed by "ore grade" method Cu-AA62 (upper limit 40% Cu);

Samples within the oxide and transitional weathering domains (as determined by geologists' logging) were analysed for "soluble copper" (upper limit 10% Cu) to detect the leachability of copper oxide minerals within these domains; and

Gold was analysed by 30 or 50 g lead-collection Fire Assay, followed by ICP-OES or AAS.

The verification of input data included the use of company QA/QC blanks and reference material, field and laboratory duplicates, umpire laboratory checks and independent sample and assay verification.

The Qualified Person has assessed the drillhole database validation work and QAQC undertaken by Hot Chili and was satisfied the input data could be relied upon for the estimation of Indicated and Inferred Classified Mineral Resources.

All laboratories used are independent of Hot Chili and the work is performed under a commercial arrangement.

Forward Looking Statements

This report contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and projections with respect to future events, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are based on certain assumptions. No assurance can be given that these expectations, forecasts, or projections will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is by its nature prospective and requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements.

The forward-looking statements within this report are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. In addition, this report may contain forward- looking statements attributed to third-party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company.

In this report, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: prospects, projections and success of the Company and its projects; expected cash inflows; the ability of the Company to expand mineral resources beyond current mineral resource estimates; the results and impacts of current and planned drilling to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated, to extend mineral resources and to identify new deposits; the timing and results of the planned 30,000m drill program; the results of planned updates to current mineral resource estimates; the Company's ability to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; the Company's ability to secure additional mineral rights as part of its consolidation strategy, and the potential of such to host additional mineral resources; the timing and results of the PFS; opportunities for growth in mineral projects; the ability of the Company to secure necessary infrastructure; the terms and conditions related to use of existing port and electrical infrastructure; the timing and outcomes of this current and future planned economic studies; the timing and outcomes of regulatory processes required to obtain permits for the development and operation of the Costa Fuego Project as contemplated in this and future planned economic studies; whether or not the Company will make a development decision and the timing thereof; the ability of the Company to consolidate additional landholdings around its project; estima tes of cost; and estimates of planned exploration.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this report, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this report and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this report, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this report to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this report are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this report. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire report and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity



Hot Chili Limited



ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter") 91 130 955 725

30 September 2023







Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (3 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities



1.1 Receipts from customers - - 1.2 Payments for





(a) exploration & evaluation (1,522) (1,522)

(b) development - -

(c) production - -

(d) staff costs (241) (241)

(e) administration and corporate costs (922) (922) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 17 17 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid - - 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives - - 1.8 Other (provide details if material) - - 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (2,668) (2,668)

2. Cash flows from investing activities



2.1 Payments to acquire or for:





(a) entities - -

(b) tenements (824) (824)

(c) property, plant and equipment - -

(d) exploration & evaluation - -

(e) investments - -

(f) other non-current assets - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:





(a) entities - -

(b) tenements - -

(c) property, plant and equipment - -

(d) investments - -

(e) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Osisko receipts (net of costs) 21,326 21,326 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities 20,502 20,502

3. Cash flows from financing activities



3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) - - 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities - - 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings (CMP option) - - 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - - 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - -

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period



4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,949 2,949 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) (2,668) (2,668) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) 20,502 20,502 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) - - 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 1,034 1,034 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 21,817 21,817









5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows)

to the related items in the accounts Current quarter $A'000



Previous quarter $A'000



5.1 Bank balances 14,045 1,949 5.2 Call deposits 7,772 1,000 5.3 Bank overdrafts



5.4 Other (provide details)



5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 21,817 2,949







6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 166 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 - Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.









7. Financing facilities Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. Total facility

amount at quarter

end $A'000 Amount drawn at

quarter end $A'000



7.1 Loan facilities - - 7.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 7.3 Other (please specify) - - 7.4 Total financing facilities - -

7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate,

maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have

been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing

details of those facilities as well.











8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (2,668) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) - 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (2,668) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 21,817 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 21,817

8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) 8.18 Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A".

Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

N/A 8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

N/A 8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

N/A Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date: .................31 October 2023.........................................

Authorised by: ...........By the Board.....................................................

(Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4)

Notes

1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. 2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. 4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee – eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee". 5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday Tel: +61 8 9315 9009



Managing Director – Hot Chili Email: [email protected]



Penelope Beattie Tel: +61 8 9315 9009



Company Secretary – Hot Chili Email: [email protected]



Harbor Access Email: graham.farrell@harbor-access.com



Investor & Public Relations (Canada) Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.