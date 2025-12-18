Hot Dog Tower, Martini Lunch for Two and The Alpine Table: Vail Resorts Unveils New Era of Colorado Mountain Dining

New food and beverage options blend bold flavors with local character across Breckenridge, Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek and Keystone

New Outer Range Brewing Co. partnership taps Colorado's craft beer culture

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming this winter, Vail Resorts is introducing a new wave of food and beverage experiences across its Colorado mountain destinations, delivering bold flavors, elevated offerings and Instagrammable moments. Breckenridge Ski Resort will debut a series of innovative concepts spanning all Five Peaks and Main Street, joined by new signature experiences at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort, and Keystone Resort that blend creativity with local character. Vail Resorts is also tapping into Colorado's craft beer culture through a new partnership with Frisco-based Outer Range Brewing Co., bringing local flavor to the forefront.

Breckenridge

"Across Colorado, mountain dining is about more than grabbing a quick bite; it's about creating moments that reflect the energy, culture and character of each resort," said Marissa Frutchey, Senior Director of Food & Beverage at Breckenridge Ski Resort. "This season, resort food and beverage teams at our Colorado destinations have expanded their unique offerings, with Breckenridge bringing that spirit to life through dining experiences that are a memorable part of every ski day."

These investments reflect Vail Resorts' ongoing commitment to elevating food and beverage across its Colorado destinations, delivering a dining experience that's as unforgettable as the mountains themselves. Guests with a 2025/26 Epic Pass receive 20 percent off food and beverage with Epic Mountain Rewards, making it even easier for Pass Holders to explore what's new across Colorado this winter.

A Colorado Collaboration: Outer Range Brewing Co.

As a part of its expanded focus on food and beverage, Vail Resorts is launching a new partnership with Outer Range Brewing Co., a Colorado-based brewery with deep roots in mountain culture. Founded in 2016 in nearby Frisco, Outer Range has earned a national reputation for hop-forward beers, technical precision and a community-driven ethos that aligns naturally with Vail Resorts' Colorado destinations. Guests can enjoy Outer Range offerings at on-mountain locations across all of Vail Resorts' Colorado resorts.

For the partnership, Outer Range developed custom beer cans with hand-designed, patch-style labels, illustrated by co-owner Emily Cleghorn and inspired by the terrain, personality and history of each participating resort. The limited-run designs bring a sense of place to every pour and will roll out across Breckenridge, Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Crested Butte this season.

Breckenridge Ski Resort: Five Peaks, One Fun Foodie Playground

At Breckenridge, new dining experiences are woven directly into how guests explore the mountain, blending comfort, creativity and a playful sense of "phone-eats-first" spectacle.

On Main Street, the Maggie Waffle Shop serves sweet and savory stuffed waffles alongside indulgent hot chocolate. Additionally, the newly re‑branded Maggie Kitchen & Taphouse invites guests to "come as you are, leave as a local," pairing 14 beers on draft and craft sodas with Southern‑inspired comfort food, live music every Saturday in a welcoming happy hour scene. Families can join the Maggie Mug Club for adults or the Miners Mug Club for kids, reinforcing The Maggie's role as a gathering place for all ages.

On Peak 9, familiar venues get bold new twists. Overlook elevates ramen with signature noodle bowls and introduces a daily Sake Golden Hour from 2–3 p.m. TenMile Station leans into smoky, shareable flavors with its new Smokestack Platter, a finish‑your‑dish BBQ sauce bar and weekly roast‑your‑own s'mores that turn lunch into an experience.

Peak 8 becomes a hub for quick hits and high‑energy après. Ski Hill Grill Coffee Bar debuts "phone‑eats‑first" loaded hot chocolates and fresh pastries, while Ski Hill Grill adds playful Hot Dog Towers and late‑night Dogs After Dark on Fridays and Saturdays, perfectly timed with evenings at adjoining TBar. Vista Haus brings European alpine flair to the forefront with haus‑made Glühwein, fondue and lively Stein Hoisting Competitions at Rendezvous Bar. Higher on the mountain, the newly reopened 6‑Chair Hut offers grab‑and‑go snacks and adult beverages.

On Peak 7, Pioneer Crossing channels a pioneer‑meets‑Southwest spirit with Taco Tuesday specials, Mexican beers and margaritas on draft, and a house‑infused jalapeño tequila anchoring the Broken Spoke Bar. Meanwhile, Peak 6's Horizon Hut will reopen and focus on efficiency for adventurers, stocking packaged meals, electrolyte drinks and protein‑forward snacks designed for guests on the move.

Après takes center stage at TBar, long regarded as one of Colorado's most electric on‑mountain party scenes. This season, DJ‑driven après continues with extended hours every Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m., joined by Ullr Time, a high‑energy MegaShotski moment complete with air horns, snow‑suited staff and a crowd‑wide countdown. Curated shot skis, chicken wings and shareable ultimate nacho platters round out the menu for guests dancing the day away.

Vail Mountain: The Classics Meet Dolce Vita

Vail Mountain's newest dining moments blend nostalgia with a relaxed, European sensibility designed for sharing and lingering. At The 10th, the new Martini Lunch for Two revives the lost art of the long lunch, pairing an oversized Caesar salad, truffle fries and martinis for two. At Two Elk Biergarten, the Alpine Duet channels Oktoberfest energy year‑round with two beers, two brats and a shared dessert in a festive alpine setting. These are the perfect pairings for guests traveling with friends on Epic Friends tickets.

Guests can also stop into MidVail's Terrace Level for refreshed classics that include flatbreads, poke bowls, salads, pasta and dessert, then step outside to the newly reimagined Sun Terrace, inspired by Europe's alpine cafés and outfitted with sling chairs, umbrellas and sweeping mountain views that invite guests to stay awhile.

Beaver Creek Resort: Elevated Alpine Dining

Beaver Creek Resort's signature culinary event, The Alpine Table, returns this winter with an expanded and elevated experience that promises to delight food enthusiasts and mountain adventurers alike. Building on the success of last year's chef-led collaboration, this season introduces new experiential elements at the iconic Allie's Cabin, January 16–17. Guests will indulge in a one-of-a-kind, multi-course tasting menu crafted through an exclusive partnership between Beaver Creek's acclaimed fine dining cabin culinary team, led by Allie's Cabin Executive Chef Jillian Shaw, and Chef Matt Vawter, Executive Chef and Owner of Rootstalk in Breckenridge.

Vawter, a 2024 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: Mountain, brings a thoughtful, technique-driven approach rooted in his Colorado mountain upbringing. His work is celebrated for highlighting seasonal ingredients and creating dining experiences that feel both refined and deeply personal. Together, Shaw and Vawter will collaborate on a menu that reflects a shared respect for craftsmanship, local sourcing, and the sense of place that defines alpine dining at Beaver Creek. Alpine Table is also collaborating with innovative tequila brand, LALO Tequila, elevating the evening's beverage program.

Looking ahead, Beaver Creek will continue to build on this foundation with upcoming investments planned at Spruce Saddle, focused on improving guest flow, seating and enhancing social spaces to better serve peak‑day demand while maintaining the resort's hallmark sense of comfort and service.

Keystone Resort: Playful and Spontaneous Dining On The Go

Keystone Resort leans fully into its playful personality this season with the debut of Dog Cat, a snowcat that takes snacking straight to the snow. Roaming the mountain and popping up in popular gathering areas, Dog Cat serves freshly grilled hot dogs and cold drinks, creating spontaneous, mobile dining moments that's as fun as it is convenient, and perfectly suited to Keystone's laid-back family vibe.

Future enhancements planned at Timber Ridge will further elevate Keystone's focus on food, with upgrades aimed at modernizing service areas and improving the resort's iconic quick-service outlet.

