Vail Resorts Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 and Season Pass Sales Results, Reaffirms Guidance and Announces 2026 Capital Plan

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended October 31, 2025, provided North American season pass sales results for the 2025/2026 ski season, reaffirmed full-year fiscal 2026 guidance and announced capital investment plans for calendar year 2026.

Highlights

Q1 fiscal 2026 net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $186.8 million compared to a net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc of $173.3 million in the prior year.

Q1 fiscal 2026 Resort Reported EBITDA loss was $139.7 million, flat with the prior year.

North American pass product sales through December 5, 2025 for the upcoming 2025/2026 ski season decreased approximately 2% in units and increased approximately 3% in sales dollars compared to the same selling period in the prior year.

The Company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, including net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $201 million to $276 million and Resort Reported EBITDA of $842 million to $898 million.

For calendar year 2026, the Company announced plans to invest approximately $215 million to $220 million in core capital, consistent with long-term capital guidance. Total capital spending is expected to be $234 million to $239 million, which includes additional growth investments at European resorts and in Resource Efficiency Transformation projects.

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share of Vail Resorts' common stock that will be payable on January 12, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2025. In addition, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares in November at an average price of approximately $140 per share for a total of $25 million.

"Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations and importantly, we're seeing encouraging early momentum from our key initiatives to drive visitation during the 2025/2026 ski season, deepen our guest engagement, and create exceptional guest experiences," said Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer of Vail Resorts. "We are taking decisive actions to support these priorities, as evidenced by the introduction of our new advanced lift ticket discount for guests who book at least a month in advance at select resorts, in addition to our Epic Friend tickets announced in August. We are encouraged by the initial response to our updated marketing strategy and investments focused on expanding our reach, which drove improved pass product sales results in the final selling period. These efforts are a part of a multi-year strategy that leverages our unique competitive advantages to drive sustained, profitable growth, and we remain confident in our ability to make improvements that reaccelerate growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond."

First Quarter Operating Results

Resort Net Revenue increased $10.7 million, or 4%, compared to the prior year, which was in line with expectations and primarily driven by improved visitation at Australian ski resorts, due to favorable weather conditions and the benefit from the introduction of the Epic Australia Day Pass.

increased $10.7 million, or 4%, compared to the prior year, which was in line with expectations and primarily driven by improved visitation at Australian ski resorts, due to favorable weather conditions and the benefit from the introduction of the Epic Australia Day Pass. Resort Reported EBITDA was flat compared to the prior year, primarily driven by favorability from weather normalization in Australia and continued Resource Efficiency Transformation cost savings, offset by typical inflation in year-round overhead costs, increased marketing spend aimed at driving winter pass product sales, and one-time Resource Efficiency Transformation Plan costs. Mountain Reported EBITDA increased $1.5 million compared to the prior year, which was driven by improved Australian visitation, partially offset by inflation in year-round overhead costs, increased marketing efforts, and one-time Resource Efficiency Transformation Plan costs. Lodging Reported EBITDA decreased $1.5 million compared to the prior year primarily due to decreased demand for summer group lodging at North American mountain resort properties, partially offset by increased visitation at the Grand Teton Lodge Company driven by favorable weather conditions.

was flat compared to the prior year, primarily driven by favorability from weather normalization in Australia and continued Resource Efficiency Transformation cost savings, offset by typical inflation in year-round overhead costs, increased marketing spend aimed at driving winter pass product sales, and one-time Resource Efficiency Transformation Plan costs. Real Estate EBITDA decreased $3.6 million compared to the prior year period. During the quarter, the Company recorded a $13.0 million gain on the sale of real property related to a transaction in Breckenridge. This compares to a $16.5 million gain recognized in the same period in the prior year from the condemnation of the East Vail property.

Season Pass Sales

North American pass product sales for the upcoming 2025/2026 ski season through December 5, 2025 decreased approximately 2% in units and increased approximately 3% in sales dollars compared to the same selling period in the prior year. Pass product sales are adjusted to exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency. This year's results benefited from a 7% price increase compared to the prior year, partially offset by the mix impact of passes sold. The decline in units is driven primarily by declines in our Colorado, Utah and Tahoe local drive-to markets as units from destination markets were only down slightly.

For the period between September 20, 2025 and December 5, 2025, pass product sales trends improved relative to pass product sales through September 19, 2025, with units down approximately 1% and sales dollars growth of approximately 6% compared to the same selling period in the prior year, reflecting the benefit of increased paid media investments and change in marketing approach.

With the results for the full selling season, the Company has approximately 2.3 million guests committed to our 42 North American, Australian, and European resorts in advance of the season in non-refundable advanced commitment products this year, which are expected to generate approximately $1 billion of revenue and account for approximately 74% of all skier visits (excluding complimentary visits).

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

While pass product sales improved slightly from September, the North American ski season has just begun with the Company's primary earnings period still ahead. Given current indicators, including the slow start to the season across its western North American resorts, the Company is reaffirming prior fiscal 2026 guidance provided on September 29, 2025:

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $201 million to $276 million.

Resort Reported EBITDA of $842 million to $898 million.

Resource Efficiency Transformation plan remains on track to achieve $38 million in additional savings in fiscal 2026 over the prior year, with continued expectations to exceed the cumulative $100 million annualized run rate by fiscal 2027. The Company will provide more details in March 2026.

The guidance also assumes (1) a continuation of the current economic environment, (2) normal weather conditions for the 2025/2026 North American and European ski season and the 2026 Australian ski season, and (3) the foreign currency exchange rates as of our original fiscal 2026 guidance issued September 29, 2025.

Liquidity and Return of Capital

The Company's balance sheet and cash flow generation remain strong. The Company remains committed to a disciplined and balanced approach as stewards of its shareholders' capital that continues to prioritize investments that enhance the guest and employee experience, high-return capital projects, and strategic acquisition opportunities. After these priorities, the Company is focused on returning excess capital to shareholders. In the current environment, the Company looks to balance its approach between share repurchases and dividends. The current dividend level reflects the strong cash flow generation of the business with any future growth in the dividend dependent on a material increase in expected future cash flows. The Company also maintains an opportunistic approach to share repurchases based on the value of the shares.

As of October 31, 2025, the Company's total liquidity as measured by total cash plus revolver availability and delayed draw term loan availability was approximately $1.5 billion.

Net Debt was 3.0 times trailing twelve months Total Reported EBITDA.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2025.

The Company additionally repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares in November at an average price of approximately $140 per share for a total of $25 million.

Capital Investments

Vail Resorts is committed to differentiating the guest experience and supporting the Company's growth strategies through significant capital investments in the resort experience. For calendar year 2026, the Company plans to invest approximately $215 million to $220 million in core capital, consistent with its long-term capital investment guidance, which adjusts for expected inflation and includes the impact of tariffs. In addition to the core capital plan, the Company plans to invest $12 million of growth capital investments at its European resorts, $5 million of Resource Efficiency Transformation projects, and $2 million in real estate planning capital. Including these investments, the Company plans to invest a total of approximately $234 million to $239 million in calendar year 2026. The Company will continue to strategically deploy discretionary capital across its portfolio, with the 2026 capital plan focused on impactful resort-specific investments at destination and regional resorts, technology investments that scale across our resorts and investments that drive overall sustainability and efficiency. Highlights of the high impact resort-specific investments planned for calendar year 2026 include:

Park City Mountain – As a part of a multi-year transformational investment at Canyons Village base, the Company plans to replace the existing 8-passenger Cabriolet lift with a 10-passenger gondola. This upgrade will significantly increase capacity from the lower and mid-village areas to the upper village, creating a more seamless connection between multiple gondolas and the new parking garage, while also enhancing reliability and comfort during inclement weather. These improvements are designed to elevate the guest arrival experience and support the long-term development and future growth of the resort.

– As a part of a multi-year transformational investment at Canyons Village base, the Company plans to replace the existing 8-passenger Cabriolet lift with a 10-passenger gondola. This upgrade will significantly increase capacity from the lower and mid-village areas to the upper village, creating a more seamless connection between multiple gondolas and the new parking garage, while also enhancing reliability and comfort during inclement weather. These improvements are designed to elevate the guest arrival experience and support the long-term development and future growth of the resort. Whistler Blackcomb – The Company plans to replace the Showcase T-Bar lift with a fixed-grip quad chairlift, which will provide more consistent and improved access to the Blackcomb Glacier, which offers 215 acres of exceptional terrain.

– The Company plans to replace the Showcase T-Bar lift with a fixed-grip quad chairlift, which will provide more consistent and improved access to the Blackcomb Glacier, which offers 215 acres of exceptional terrain. Dining Experience – The Company will invest in strategic upgrades to elevate dining experiences across its portfolio. Projects include remodels at high-volume lodges such as Whistler Blackcomb's Roundhouse Lodge, Beaver Creek's Spruce Saddle, Keystone's Timber Ridge, and Hunter's Base Lodge Marketplace. These enhancements will improve guest flow, expand seating, introduce modern coffee bars and lively bar experiences, expand menu offerings, and create vibrant social spaces. Scaled dining optimization initiatives will additionally improve seating efficiency and throughput at quick-service outlets, driving capture and enhancing overall guest satisfaction.

– The Company will invest in strategic upgrades to elevate dining experiences across its portfolio. Projects include remodels at high-volume lodges such as Whistler Blackcomb's Roundhouse Lodge, Beaver Creek's Spruce Saddle, Keystone's Timber Ridge, and Hunter's Base Lodge Marketplace. These enhancements will improve guest flow, expand seating, introduce modern coffee bars and lively bar experiences, expand menu offerings, and create vibrant social spaces. Scaled dining optimization initiatives will additionally improve seating efficiency and throughput at quick-service outlets, driving capture and enhancing overall guest satisfaction. Vail Mountain – The Company will complete a major room renovation of the Lodge at Vail to elevate the guest experience and strengthen its competitive positioning in the market. In addition, the Company will allocate incremental capital to advance the planning for the multi-year transformation work announced last year, including the development of West Lionshead area into a fourth base village at Vail Mountain.

– The Company will complete a major room renovation of the Lodge at Vail to elevate the guest experience and strengthen its competitive positioning in the market. In addition, the Company will allocate incremental capital to advance the planning for the multi-year transformation work announced last year, including the development of West Lionshead area into a fourth base village at Vail Mountain. Remote Avalanche Control Systems – The Company is launching a multi-year investment plan at select resorts to implement remote avalanche control systems. These systems remotely trigger controlled avalanches, reducing manual intervention and improving safety, reliability, and the guest experience through faster, more consistent, and predictable terrain openings. These systems are prevalent in Europe and the Company has operated them at Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana.

– The Company is launching a multi-year investment plan at select resorts to implement remote avalanche control systems. These systems remotely trigger controlled avalanches, reducing manual intervention and improving safety, reliability, and the guest experience through faster, more consistent, and predictable terrain openings. These systems are prevalent in Europe and the Company has operated them at Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana. Seven Springs – The Company plans to upgrade the Blitzen triple lift to a fixed-grip quad chairlift, which will ease congestion and reduce bottlenecks at the current unload area, while enhancing reliability and providing more efficient access to the North face side of the resort from the main base area.

– The Company plans to upgrade the Blitzen triple lift to a fixed-grip quad chairlift, which will ease congestion and reduce bottlenecks at the current unload area, while enhancing reliability and providing more efficient access to the North face side of the resort from the main base area. Keystone – The Company plans to invest in the Keystone River Run Plaza to complement the new portal experience with the new luxury Kindred hotel project that is opening this season.

Highlights of the technology investments planned for calendar year 2026 include:

My Epic App – The Company is planning significant investments in its My Epic app to deepen guest engagement and streamline resort experiences. Planned upgrades include adding native commerce functionality in the app and expanding payment options into the website and the app with Apple Pay and Google Pay integration. The enhanced user experience will feature improved navigation and personalization while in the resort. These investments reinforce the app's role as a central hub for planning, purchasing, and real-time updates, driving both guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.

– The Company is planning significant investments in its My Epic app to deepen guest engagement and streamline resort experiences. Planned upgrades include adding native commerce functionality in the app and expanding payment options into the website and the app with Apple Pay and Google Pay integration. The enhanced user experience will feature improved navigation and personalization while in the resort. These investments reinforce the app's role as a central hub for planning, purchasing, and real-time updates, driving both guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. Ski & Ride School – The Company will continue its multi-year transformation of Ski & Ride School operations, expanding digital capabilities through the My Epic app. Vail Resorts plans to roll out digital check-in, real-time updates, and progression tracking to 11 additional resorts in 2026, in addition to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone which launched this season. Enhancements will also improve instructor tools and supervisor functionality, streamline operations, and deliver a more personalized, seamless experience for guests and families.

– The Company will continue its multi-year transformation of Ski & Ride School operations, expanding digital capabilities through the My Epic app. Vail Resorts plans to roll out digital check-in, real-time updates, and progression tracking to 11 additional resorts in 2026, in addition to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone which launched this season. Enhancements will also improve instructor tools and supervisor functionality, streamline operations, and deliver a more personalized, seamless experience for guests and families. Rental – The Company plans to invest in its rental business to integrate the My Epic Gear offering within the broader rental operations, which will allow for a broader reach of the My Epic Gear guest experience in fiscal 2027.

– The Company plans to invest in its rental business to integrate the My Epic Gear offering within the broader rental operations, which will allow for a broader reach of the My Epic Gear guest experience in fiscal 2027. Marketing Capabilities – The Company will invest in modernizing its e-commerce platform through a migration to a new Content Management System, enhancing personalization, flexibility, and speed to market for reimagined products and experiences. Additionally, the Company will invest in expanded capabilities to enable more agile pricing and product changes to capture additional revenue opportunities and improve operational efficiency.

Highlights of the efficiency and sustainability investments planned for calendar year 2026 include:

Resource Efficiency Transformation Plan – Investments include upgraded system capabilities to improve guest self-service capabilities and expanded fraud prevention capabilities, in support of the Company's Resource Efficiency Transformation Plan savings.

– Investments include upgraded system capabilities to improve guest self-service capabilities and expanded fraud prevention capabilities, in support of the Company's Resource Efficiency Transformation Plan savings. Okemo Mountain – The Company plans to upgrade Okemo's snowmaking system to increase production capacity to improve early-season terrain availability and reduce energy consumption, further advancing its Commitment to Zero sustainability efforts and driving operational efficiencies.

Projects in the calendar year 2026 capital plan described herein remain subject to approvals.

In addition to the investments planned for calendar year 2026, the Company is completing significant calendar year 2025 investments that will enhance the guest experience for the upcoming 2025/2026 North American and European ski season. As previously announced, the Company expects its core capital plan for calendar year 2025 to be approximately $200 million to $203 million, and total capital investments of $247 million to $250 million including the $42 million of growth capital investments at its European resorts, and $5 million of real estate related capital projects.

Earnings Conference Call

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 240 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024 Net revenue:





Mountain and Lodging services and other $ 198,052

$ 187,050 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining 72,897

73,162 Resort net revenue 270,949

260,212 Real Estate 80

63 Total net revenue 271,029

260,275 Segment operating expense:





Mountain and Lodging operating expense 273,069

266,264 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining cost of products sold 28,234

28,947 General and administrative 110,424

106,857 Resort operating expense 411,727

402,068 Real Estate operating expense 1,624

1,491 Total segment operating expense 413,351

403,559 Other operating (expense) income:





Depreciation and amortization (73,117)

(71,544) Gain on sale of real property 13,020

16,506 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (4,639)

(2,079) Loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net (2,763)

(1,529) Loss from operations (209,821)

(201,930) Mountain equity investment income, net 1,093

2,151 Investment income and other, net 3,023

2,493 Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans (79)

(264) Interest expense, net (51,287)

(42,797) Loss before benefit from income taxes (257,071)

(240,347) Benefit from income taxes 60,615

58,384 Net loss (196,456)

(181,963) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,704

8,708 Net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ (186,752)

$ (173,255) Per share amounts:





Basic net loss per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ (5.20)

$ (4.62) Diluted net loss per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ (5.20)

$ (4.62) Cash dividends declared per share $ 2.22

$ 2.22 Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 35,910

37,473 Diluted 35,910

37,473

Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations - Other Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024 Other Data:





Mountain Reported EBITDA $ (142,588)

$ (144,062) Lodging Reported EBITDA 2,903

4,357 Resort Reported EBITDA (139,685)

(139,705) Real Estate Reported EBITDA 11,476

15,078 Total Reported EBITDA $ (128,209)

$ (124,627) Mountain stock-based compensation $ 5,424

$ 5,811 Lodging stock-based compensation 760

819 Resort stock-based compensation 6,184

6,630 Real Estate stock-based compensation 58

61 Total stock-based compensation $ 6,242

$ 6,691

Vail Resorts, Inc. Mountain Segment Operating Results (In thousands, except ETP) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Percentage Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease) Net Mountain revenue:









Lift $ 49,643

$ 40,423

22.8 % Ski school 7,886

6,839

15.3 % Dining 19,787

20,628

(4.1) % Retail/rental 30,791

29,526

4.3 % Other 77,132

75,880

1.6 % Total Mountain net revenue 185,239

173,296

6.9 % Mountain operating expense:









Labor and labor-related benefits 122,079

118,530

3.0 % Retail cost of sales 14,932

15,031

(0.7) % General and administrative 96,491

92,568

4.2 % Other 95,418

93,380

2.2 % Total Mountain operating expense 328,920

319,509

2.9 % Mountain equity investment income, net 1,093

2,151

(49.2) % Mountain Reported EBITDA $ (142,588)

$ (144,062)

1.0 %











Total skier visits 739

548

34.9 % ETP $ 67.18

$ 73.76

(8.9) %

Vail Resorts, Inc. Lodging Operating Results (In thousands, except Average Daily Rate ("ADR") and Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR")) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Percentage Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease) Lodging net revenue:









Owned hotel rooms $ 28,447

$ 28,075

1.3 % Managed condominium rooms 9,690

11,705

(17.2) % Dining 19,382

19,952

(2.9) % Golf 7,772

7,550

2.9 % Other 16,583

16,501

0.5 %

81,874

83,783

(2.3) % Payroll cost reimbursements 3,836

3,133

22.4 % Total Lodging net revenue 85,710

86,916

(1.4) % Lodging operating expense:









Labor and labor-related benefits 36,679

37,227

(1.5) % General and administrative 13,933

14,289

(2.5) % Other 28,359

27,910

1.6 %

78,971

79,426

(0.6) % Reimbursed payroll costs 3,836

3,133

22.4 % Total Lodging operating expense 82,807

82,559

0.3 % Lodging Reported EBITDA $ 2,903

$ 4,357

(33.4) %











Owned hotel statistics:









ADR $ 325.48

$ 315.97

3.0 % RevPAR $ 181.01

$ 178.87

1.2 % Managed condominium statistics:









ADR $ 225.00

$ 232.00

(3.0) % RevPAR $ 48.36

$ 53.07

(8.9) % Owned hotel and managed condominium statistics (combined):



ADR $ 279.54

$ 276.02

1.3 % RevPAR $ 90.07

$ 92.03

(2.1) %

Key Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of October 31,

2025

2024 Total Vail Resorts, Inc. stockholders' equity $ 156,463

$ 430,075 Long-term debt, net $ 2,583,298

$ 2,720,494 Long-term debt due within one year 589,744

59,205 Total debt 3,173,042

2,779,699 Less: cash and cash equivalents 581,465

403,768 Net debt $ 2,591,577

$ 2,375,931

Reconciliation of Measures of Segment Profitability and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA for the three months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024 Net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ (186,752)

$ (173,255) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (9,704)

(8,708) Net loss (196,456)

(181,963) Benefit from income taxes (60,615)

(58,384) Loss before benefit from income taxes (257,071)

(240,347) Depreciation and amortization 73,117

71,544 Loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net 2,763

1,529 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,639

2,079 Investment income and other, net (3,023)

(2,493) Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans 79

264 Interest expense, net 51,287

42,797 Total Reported EBITDA $ (128,209)

$ (124,627)







Mountain Reported EBITDA $ (142,588)

$ (144,062) Lodging Reported EBITDA 2,903

4,357 Resort Reported EBITDA* (139,685)

(139,705) Real Estate Reported EBITDA 11,476

15,078 Total Reported EBITDA $ (128,209)

$ (124,627)







* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging

Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA calculated in accordance with GAAP for the twelve months ended October 31, 2025.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2025 Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 266,507 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 16,976 Net income 283,483 Provision for income taxes 102,190 Income before provision for income taxes 385,673 Depreciation and amortization 298,010 Gain on disposal of fixed assets and other, net (5,699) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 11,939 Investment income and other, net (10,656) Foreign currency gain on intercompany loans (205) Interest expense, net 180,118 Total Reported EBITDA $ 859,180



Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 822,815 Lodging Reported EBITDA 21,341 Resort Reported EBITDA* 844,156 Real Estate Reported EBITDA 15,024 Total Reported EBITDA $ 859,180



* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging



The following table reconciles long-term debt, net to Net Debt and the calculation of Net Debt to Total Reported EBITDA for the twelve months ended October 31, 2025.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

As of October 31, 2025 Long-term debt, net $ 2,583,298 Long-term debt due within one year 589,744 Total debt 3,173,042 Less: cash and cash equivalents 581,465 Net debt $ 2,591,577 Net debt to Total Reported EBITDA 3.0x

The following table reconciles Real Estate Reported EBITDA to Net Real Estate Cash Flow for the three months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024 Real Estate Reported EBITDA $ 11,476

$ 15,078 Non-cash Real Estate stock-based compensation 58

61 Change in real estate deposits and recovery of previously incurred project costs/land basis less

investments in real estate (13,020)

(16,534) Net Real Estate Cash Flow $ (1,486)

$ (1,395)

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.