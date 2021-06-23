Hot Girl Summer On Hold? Dating.com Finds Majority of Men Are Looking for Serious Relationships This Season

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, announces the results of its latest member survey which pinpoints an emerging disconnect between men and women's desired relationship status this summer. While women prepare for a "hot girl summer" focused on self-care, friends, and the freedoms of single life, a majority of men report that they are looking for something more serious. The online dating giant also shares its tips on setting expectations with new connections to help attract a partner with the similar intentions.

With the pandemic comes new interpretations of the world around us, and new ways of thinking and behaving from those looking for love. According to Dating.com's standout findings, the first summer approaching the end of the pandemic is creating a divide among singles:

63% of men report that they are looking for a serious relationship this summer.

Meanwhile, just 37% of women report that are looking for a serious relationship this summer.

More than 60% of women report they plan to participate in "hot girl summer."

30% of men claim that they are willing to remain loyal to a summer connection regardless of if they choose to participate in hot girl summer.

86% of respondents have reflected on and re-evaluated their dating behaviors over lockdown.

85% of respondents have set new relationship and love life goals for the next 5 years.

55% of men would remain open to a summer fling regardless of their preference for something more long-term.

More than 20% of women claim they would not consider a relationship this summer under any circumstance.

"Singles are navigating the unknown right now," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "Women are embracing their independence, which should be celebrated. To all the men out there looking for something serious: pursue new connections, be candid about and loyal to your intent, and, if she is truly right for you, the spark will last beyond just the summer months."

In order to ensure the love life you're looking for is fulfilled this summer, Dating.com and its team of experts have compiled tips for establishing intentions with new connections, along with some of the best places to plan dates aligned with your needs.

Start online: By looking for a partner online, you're able have organically deeper conversations upfront with less time, energy, and emotion invested. It's more socially acceptable to ask the hard-hitting questions online before committing to a date or meeting face-to-face. You'll be able to determine if you're on the same page much quicker and easier.

By looking for a partner online, you're able have organically deeper conversations upfront with less time, energy, and emotion invested. It's more socially acceptable to ask the questions online before committing to a date or meeting face-to-face. You'll be able to determine if you're on the same page much quicker and easier. Plan your IRL dates in a neutral setting: Don't start your date off at a bar or club if you're looking for something long-term. Plan a park day or a lunch date where you can have a relaxed and audible conversation if you're looking for a strong foundation to build a relationship on.

Don't start your date off at a bar or club if you're looking for something long-term. Plan a park day or a lunch date where you can have a relaxed and audible conversation if you're looking for a strong foundation to build a relationship on. Join a community: Volunteer at an animal shelter, take an extension course at a college or university, join a niche dating site, sign up for cooking classes. Whatever it is that interests you, pursue it during the relaxed summer months and give yourself the opportunity to join a community, meet new people and build connections built on common ground.

