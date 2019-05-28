Hot LA Startup Gym Molly lands partnership deal with the largest Supermarket Chain in the United States

This move to "Kroger Ship", Kroger's new grocery delivery service, provides Gym Molly with the opportunity to further expand its fan base. Now Kroger customers can easily buy Gym Molly online with their groceries and they'll both arrive the next day.

This Kroger partnership is the latest example of why industry leaders are taking Gym Molly very, very seriously. Within 18 months Gym Molly has secured two US Trademarks, cultivated over 15,000 organic Instagram followers, united a team of Professional Athletes & Influencers, and they're just getting started!

Gym Molly's rapid growth & success is largely attributed to their young (18 - 35yr) health-conscious female fanbase. Gym Molly's near majority (45%) female customer base is something that's unheard of in the Preworkout industry. Stay tuned for more updates from Gym Molly as they gear up for their "Summer of Gym Molly" campaign!

About Gym Molly

At Gym Molly, we're dedicated to helping people live their best lives through Health & Fitness. Since our November 2017 launch, we've put the customer first and made it our mission to provide the highest quality products in the industry. Our attention to detail & passion for innovation is why Gym Molly has been embraced by the largest retailers in America and attracted an international following.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

