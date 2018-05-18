Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering

CORONA, Calif., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterno Products, the name synonymous with quality and performance in portable food warming, is redefining quick-serve drop-off catering with its latest innovation, SpeedHeat. Featuring zero ramp-up time and safer handling, Sterno SpeedHeat is a flameless, water-activated product that makes quick-serve drop-off catering safer and more efficient than ever. The patent-pending SpeedHeat system rapidly produces high-heat steam, keeping food heated at an ideal serving temperature for the duration of most drop-off catering events. Sterno SpeedHeat will be available to the foodservice industry starting July 2018.

"Drop-off catering is one of the largest areas of growth for us and is one of the most diverse, ranging from business lunches and conference meetings to home entertainment events for family and friends," said Craig Carnes, President of Sterno Products. "Sterno SpeedHeat provides a safe, simple, and fast solution to serving up a deliciously hot experience for the consumer which is consistent with Sterno's 100+ year tradition of keeping food at the ideal serving temperatures."

"We set out to solve three existing challenges in the quick-serve drop-off catering space - the risks associated with unattended open flame, incorrect product setup, and food served at a less than ideal serving temperature. SpeedHeat addresses all of these factors," said Sterno Products' Executive Chef Thaddaeus Smith. "The SpeedHeat system is ideal for quick-serve drop-off catering occasions because it's flameless, easy to setup, low cost, and disposable which doesn't require equipment to be brought back to the host restaurant or caterer."

Sterno Products will be unveiling SpeedHeat at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Show this weekend in Chicago, Ill. at Booth #6912. For more information, visit www.sternopro.com.

About Sterno Products

Headquartered in Corona, California, Sterno Products is the leading manufacturer and marketer of portable food warming fuels and creative table lighting solutions for the hospitality and consumer industries. The product line includes wick and gel chafing fuels, butane stoves and accessories, liquid and traditional wax candles, catering equipment and lamps. For over 100 years, the iconic "Sterno" brand has been synonymous with quality canned heat. The heritage of reliability and innovation continues today, as Sterno Products continues to bring to market new products that give foodservice industry professionals and consumers greater control over food quality and décor. Sterno Products is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI).

