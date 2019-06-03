Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Worth $21.7 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market by Adhesive Resin (Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (PP, Polyester), Product Type (Commodity, Specialty), Application (Packaging, Consumer & DIY, Masking, Healthcare & Hygiene) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2019 to USD 21.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period. The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is witnessing high growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in the APAC region. Growing packaging market in emerging economies is a key factor providing growth opportunities to the market.

Consumer & DIY is the fastest-growing application of the hot melt adhesive tapes market.

Increasing public awareness for DIY is fueling the use of these tapes in different activities, such as gardening, crafting, and small construction & furniture projects. A majority of these tapes are used for different office and household applications. The consumer & DIY applications of hot melt adhesive tapes include temporary repairing of rips on any kind of surface, sealing of leaks and holes, temporary mounting of damaged components of cars and automobiles, jointing of broken components of various tools, sealing, and packaging. Hence, the demand for consumer & DIY applications is high in the hot melt adhesive tapes market.

Rising demand from emerging economies is expected to drive the hot melt adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing hot melt adhesive tapes market. The demand for hot melt adhesive tapes has increased in other APAC countries, such as South Korea, Singapore, India, and Indonesia, as the application activities in these countries have risen. China has been the driving force for the rapid expansion of the adhesive tapes market, not only in APAC, but also worldwide. In several countries, the factors affecting the packaging, which is a major application of hot melt adhesive tapes, are the increasing level of disposable income and population growth. These factors are positively influencing the hot melt adhesive tapes market growth.

Key players profiled in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market report include The 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada), Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US), Scapa Group plc (UK), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), ACHEM Technology Corporation (Taiwan), and TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland).

