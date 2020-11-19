Hot New Slider Sandwiches Slide Into 7-Eleven® Southern California Stores

Get your appetite ready because the new hot food will be sliding into shopping baskets! 7-Eleven has a variety of convenient ways for you to purchase the new sliders when hunger strikes, whether you want to come into the store and take them to go or order for delivery through the propriety 7NOW ® delivery app.

"Sliders are a fantastic addition to our hot foods menu, and we think this little sandwich will have a lot of big fans," said Bob Frey, 7-Eleven senior director of fresh food. "This craveable comfort food is made in our own commissary kitchens. Plus, with two different varieties, you can choose a single slider or order a few to create a combo that fills you up."

The new sliders are delivered daily on brioche rolls baked at Southern California's own BREAD Artisan Bakery and come in two varieties:

Cheeseburger : Loaded with an all-beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, fire-roasted onions and signature secret sauce

: Loaded with an all-beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, fire-roasted onions and signature secret sauce Buffalo Chicken: Breaded chicken breast topped with spicy buffalo sauce

They can be found at select 7-Eleven locations and can be enjoyed hot right away or grabbed cold and saved for later. Don't forget to pair Sliders with 7-Select™ chips, a refreshing Big Gulp® beverage or the new sugar-free Triton™ energy drink.

For customers who don't want to venture out, 7-Eleven offers delivery in participating markets through its 7NOW delivery app. Customers can get an assortment of items from food and drinks to groceries and household essentials. In participating markets, 7NOW delivery app users can add their favorite beer, wine or liquor to their order. Most orders are delivered in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW delivery app is available for download on smartphones via the Apple App Store or via Google Play.

To earn and redeem points on every purchase, customers can become 7Rewards® loyalty members by downloading the 7–Eleven app in the Apple store or Google Play, visit the 7Rewards online mobile website at 7Rewards.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

