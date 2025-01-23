HOT ROD Drag Week Search for "Fastest Street Car in America"

The 2025 competition is coming to four prestigious Mid-Atlantic racetracks:

Budds Creek, MD – Numidia, PA - Reading, PA – Rising Sun, MD

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The race to determine the title of "Fastest Street Car in America" returns as HOT ROD Drag Week 2025 prepares to race through four cities Sunday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 19. The 2025 HOT ROD Drag Week will be hosted at the Maryland International Raceway and will also hit Numedia Dragway in Numedia, PA, Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, PA, and Cecil County Dragway in Rising Sun, MD.

Registration for this highly-anticipated annual event opens on Saturday, February 22nd at 9 am EST.

The world's toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car, HOT ROD Drag Week puts competitors through a grueling test over five days of action-packed drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route from city to city, approximately 1,000 miles, while securing the quickest possible elapsed time across the five days. During the competition, drivers provide photographic evidence to prove they have followed the required route. Some of the nation's top racers participate in Drag Week each year, and it's not uncommon for competitors to band together to help each other get through the week.

"HOT ROD Drag Week continues to get bigger, faster, and louder every year, " said Mike Galimi, HOT ROD network director. "On the heels of a wildly successful 2024 tour we are so excited to head to the East Coast for our five-day torture test."

HOT ROD DRAG WEEK 2025 SCHEDULE

(Daily end times as stated or until complete)

Tech Inspection, Registration, Test 'N' Tune – Sunday, Sept. 14

Maryland International Raceway (Budds Creek, Maryland )

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time for registration, tech inspection, and test 'n' tune (tech open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. , test 'n' tune begins at 12 p.m. )

Maryland International Raceway (Budds Creek, ) Day 1 Racing – Monday, Sept. 15

Maryland International Raceway (Budds Creek, Maryland )

Maryland International Raceway (Budds Creek, ) Day 2 Racing – Tuesday, Sept. 16

Numedia Dragway (Numedia, Pennsylvania )

Numedia Dragway (Numedia, ) Day 3 Racing – Wednesday, Sept. 17

Maple Grove Raceway ( Reading, Pennsylvania )

Maple Grove Raceway ( ) Day 4 Racing – Thursday, Sept. 18

Cecil County Dragway ( Rising Sun, Maryland )

Cecil County Dragway ( ) Day 5 Racing (Finals) – Friday, Sept. 19

Maryland International Raceway (Budds Creek, Maryland )

DRAG PACK TICKET PROGRAM

Drag Week super fans can purchase a Drag Pack ticket that includes entry for one car, one driver, and one passenger for all HOT ROD Drag Week venues (Monday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Sept. 19). Drag Pack ticket holders will get to park in the pits or premier areas, have suite access and lunch at one venue (TBD) during the week, and receive one gift item per vehicle. *Children 12 and under can enter with their families for free.

SPECTATOR INFORMATION

Spectator tickets will be available at each track ($20). Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

CONNECT

Follow HOT ROD Drag Week 2025 on X, Facebook, and Instagram using #hotroddragweek. For those who can't make it in person, the 5-day event will be livestreamed on MotorTrend's YouTube Channel and at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-drag-week .

Learn more about Drag Week™ at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-drag-week .

