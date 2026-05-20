HOT ROD POWER FEST HITS ATLANTA THIS SUMMER FOR ULTIMATE CAR CULTURE CELEBRATION

AUGUST 28TH & 29TH

ATLANTA'S ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

Drag racing, autocross, car show, & vendors

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join HOT ROD at Atlanta's EchoPark Speedway this August for the HOT ROD Power Fest, the ultimate celebration of car culture! From American muscle to street rods, this destination event brings fans across every age group together to share their love of horsepower in a festival atmosphere.

2026 HOT ROD Power Fest

Fans have been asking for another action-packed HOT ROD event. Well, you asked for you…you got it! With the wildly popular HOT ROD Power Tour on Route 66 almost sold out for 2026, don't miss your chance to see pit road drag racing, autocross, a car show and much more at the newly added HOT ROD Power Fest in The ATL!

The pit road ⅛ mile drag racing will consist of 3 categories:

Small Tire

Stick Shift Shootout

Daily Driver Challenge

Cash payouts for each class: $1500 Winner, $750 runner up, $500 Semi finalists (2)

The autocross competition blends driver skill and machine capability into one exciting event. All participating vehicles will be placed in one of the three classes:

Modern – 1990 and newer

– 1990 and newer Vintage – 1989 and older

– 1989 and older Truck / SUV – All trucks and SUVs. No dual rear wheels. Stock ride height or lower. Rigid bed covers must be secured or removed.

Awards will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, overall in each category

WHERE

EchoPark Speedway

1500 Tara Pl, Hampton, GA 30228

WHEN

Friday, August 28 - Saturday, August 29, 2026

MORE INFO

Registration for the 2026 HOT ROD Power Fest is open! All event details and registration information is available now, visit hotrod.com; or connect on Facebook: facebook.com/hotrodmag; X: x.com/hotrodmagazine; and Instagram: www.instagram.com/hotrodmagazine, and also use #hotrodPowerFest.

About HOT ROD®

HOT ROD has been the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars since the iconic American magazine was founded in 1948. Today, the authoritative HOT ROD media footprint includes the HOT ROD Network, consisting of digital, print, and social media. It also offers live events with market-leading HOT ROD Power Tour, Roadkill Nights, and HOT ROD Drag Week experiences. The world leader, HOT ROD brings readers content that simply cannot be seen anywhere else–the most amazing cars, the first scoop relating to happenings and product offerings in the world of performance.

About Hearst Magazines

Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines, the world's largest lifestyle media publisher, has a portfolio of more than 30 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 142 million readers and site visitors each month — 55% of all adults in the U.S., 51% of all Millennials and 47% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 (Source: 2025 comScore Multi-Platform© MRI-Simmons – 11/25/S25). The company publishes more than 200+ brand editions and 175 websites around the world.

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SOURCE Hearst Magazines