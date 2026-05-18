HOT ROD POWER TOUR & HOT ROD DRAG WEEK: THE SUMMER'S ULTIMATE ROAD TRIPS ON THE LEGENDARY ROUTE 66

Celebrate 100 Years of Route 66 & America's 250th!

Plan Your Trip Now For Route 66 in 2026!

For high resolution images and logos click HERE

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's HOT ROD Power Tour in June and the highly competitive HOT ROD Drag Week in September are celebrating 100 years of America's favorite highway. The two wildly popular events will hit several stops along Route 66 in 2026.

Chevrolet Performance Parts Presents the HOT ROD Power Tour is America's largest traveling car show, showing off more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes, and models for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts and fans.

The 2026 HOT ROD Power Tour and HOT ROD Drag Week events are coming soon!

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2026 SCHEDULE:

Kickoff / Day 1 : June 8 – Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

: June 8 – Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 2 : June 9 - Village of Rantoul, Rantoul, IL

: June 9 - Village of Rantoul, Rantoul, IL Day 3 : June 10 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO

: June 10 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO Day 4 : June 11 - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO

: June 11 - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO Day 5: June 12 - Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK

Registration for the 2026 HOT ROD Power Tour is sold out! But spectator info, early credential pickup, and other event details at hotrodpowertour.us.

The 22nd annual HOT ROD Drag Week is the world's toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car puts competitors through a grueling test over five days of action-packed drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route from city to city, approximately 1,000 miles, while securing the quickest possible elapsed time across the five days.

HOT ROD DRAG WEEK 2026 SCHEDULE:

Tech Inspection, Registration, Test 'N' Tune – September 13 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

September 13 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 1: September 14 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

September 14 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 2: September 15 - Byron Dragway, Byron, IL

September 15 - Byron Dragway, Byron, IL Day 3: September 16 - Cordova Dragway, Cordova, IL

September 16 - Cordova Dragway, Cordova, IL Day 4: September 17 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO

September 17 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO Finals / Day 5: September 18 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

For more information on HOT ROD Drag Week, visit hotrod.com/hot-rod-drag-week; or connect on Facebook: facebook.com/hotrodmag; X: x.com/hotrodmagazine; and Instagram: www.instagram.com/hotrodmagazine, and also use #hotroddragweek.

Both HOT ROD Power Tour and HOT ROD Drag Week are Hearst events.

SOURCE Hearst Magazines