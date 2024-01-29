Hot Sauce Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.49%, Growing preference for cooking restaurant-quality dishes at home to Boost Growth - Technavio

The rising global vegan population is a primary trend shaping the market.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hot sauce market is set to grow by USD 1 billion from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing preference for cooking restaurant-quality dishes at home. Numerous variables, such as shifting consumer preferences, easier access to gastronomic resources, and the development of digital media, have influenced this trend. Further, hot sauces, often integral to global cuisines, encourage home cooks to explore and recreate international dishes, providing an authentic touch to homemade meals.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hot Sauce Market 2024-2028

The report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The practice of veganism and rising vegan population is a positive trend that will drive the growth during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations in the food and beverage industry are a major challenge hindering growth.

The analysis includes distribution channel, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising global vegan population, innovations in product packaging, and innovative business strategies adopted by the companies as one of the prime reasons driving the growth during the next few years.

The growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline segment comprises supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other traditional retail outlets. Given the preference of many consumers for conventional shopping experiences and the desire to physically examine products before making a purchase, offline sales channels significantly influence the global industry.

Applications

Hot sauce applications span a diverse range, with Capsaicin-rich varieties like Habanero, Ghost Pepper, and Sriracha dominating the flavor landscape. The Scoville Scale quantifies the heat level, where Chili Extract, Bhut Jolokia, and Carolina Reaper represent the pinnacle of spiciness. Artisanal Hot Sauce producers often experiment with small-batch creations, incorporating techniques such as fermentation and infusions with vinegar. Cooking with hot sauce is an art, prompting exploration of pairings and participation in competitions. Retailers showcase these products with innovative packaging, promoting the popularity of vegan and organic hot sauce choices. The dynamic world of hot sauce continually evolves, captivating enthusiasts worldwide.

