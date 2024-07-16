Hot Tomato Summer is Back and Juicier Than Ever

This year, Duke's is thrilled to extend the festivities from 7-to-10-days, and to two additional cities. Alongside Richmond, VA; Greenville, SC; Charleston, SC; and Charlotte, NC, Duke's is welcoming Raleigh, NC and Knoxville, TN to join this epic tradition. These newest cities are also home to North Carolina State University and University of Tennessee, both of whom will face-off at the Duke's Mayo Classic on September 7.

Since 2021, Duke's has been partnering with chefs to come up with creative, delicious dishes that highlight their favorite mayonnaise combined with summer's bounty of tomatoes and to be served as a special on their menu for the duration of the event. What began in Richmond only, now has a total of 6 cities involved and over 330 participating restaurants.

"Hot Tomato Summer is our favorite time of year," says Rebecca Lupesco, Duke's Brand Manager. "We love how the simplest things – tomatoes and mayo – can inspire such passion and creativity. It's kind of like a tomatoey summer camp for restaurants."

Throughout the 10-days, fans will have the chance to vote online for their favorite Hot Tomato Summer dish once a day. The restaurant in each city with the most votes will be awarded with the coveted Golden Tomato trophy. Last year's award went to Neighbor in Richmond, The Royal American in Charleston, Urban Wren in Greenville and Burger Box in Charlotte.

Also returning is "VenMayo," where restaurant-goers will have the opportunity to win cash through Venmo by posting a picture of their meal on social media and tagging Duke's and the participating restaurant. Duke's will randomly select winners throughout the 10-days and send a DM to coordinate their Venmo prize.

"We're stoked that Hot Tomato Summer is coming to The Triangle," said Jake Wood, Chef/Owner at Lawrence BBQ in Durham, NC. "It's a fun way to embrace the best fruits of summer – the tomato – and showcase our amazing local farmers on an even bigger platform. One of our specials is the 'Not Too Shabby Patty' which combines brisket-laced all-beef smash patties with Ronnie Moore's heirlooms, Boursin Duke's, fancy herbs, Gov't Cheese, and Tallow caramelized onions, all on toasty white bread."

This year, Duke's is partnering with Denver-based artist Nicoleta Dumville at Richmond home goods shop Odd Bird on July 27 from 4-7pm. Nicoleta will be on-site selling her weird and joyful Duke's-themed art to commemorate Hot Tomato Summer. Additionally, cartoonist James Callahan of @barfcomics is designing custom Hot Tomato Summer t-shirts, sold exclusively on www.dukesmayo.com, along with other mayo-and-tomato merchandise.

In honor of the event, Duke's and Sauer Brands will collectively donate $20,000 to help support Shalom Farms in Richmond, Va, and Mill Village Garden in Greenville, S.C. Both are nonprofit food justice organizations dedicated to ensuring an equitable food system in their communities.

Find details about participating restaurants, their specials, and shop Hot Tomato Summer merch at https://hottomatosummer.com/.

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. Web: dukesmayo.com. Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise.

