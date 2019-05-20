Hot Topics In Deep-Dive Research Sessions At CMC Annual Summit: Microculturalism, Social Media Behavior And Technology Trends

FAIRFAX, Va., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands and multicultural marketing leaders expect business-building research and cultural insights from the Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing (CMC) upon which to base their culture-driven campaigns and grow market share. This year, the CMC will kick off its Annual Summit in Dallas on Monday, June 10, with a series of research deep dives to provide a knowledge framework for subsequent sessions throughout the conference. Kantar, Twitter and GroupM Multicultural tackle the phenomenon of microculturalism, culture-driven social media behaviors, and technology trends impacting effective marketing strategies today.

MICROCULTURALISM: UNITY IN UNIQUENESS

It's increasingly clear that societal fragmentation is at least partly driven by fragmentation in personal identity. The acceleration of lifestage fluidity, the rising multiracial population, the expanding gender spectrum, and a plethora of other identity markers intersect uniquely for everyone. The emergence of microculturalism is a major test for businesses seeking to understand, reach, and accurately depict consumers. This presentation is designed to help businesses find growth in a singularly uncomfortable place: a marketplace without an "average" consumer. Speaker: Valeria Piaggio , Senior Vice President, Head of Identity & Inclusion Insights, Kantar, Consulting Division

Multicultural audiences are extremely active on Twitter, but how do they behave and what motivates them are questions we've begun to answer. Understanding the basics will help to develop content that's relevant for these audiences. This session will uncover the behaviors of multicultural audiences on Twitter and how to craft shareable Tweets that make them feel recognized and respected. Speaker: Meghann Elrhoul , Head of Global Agency and Multicultural Research at Twitter

Shifts in consumer mindsets and behaviors are transforming the marketplace and impacting society at rapid pace. Through deep analysis, GroupM's Multicultural Analytics division has identified that micro-audiences and communities are often those leading these changes. In their latest "culturePulse report" you'll learn how identity is evolving and how trends around technology are taking shape. Speaker: LaToya Christian , Managing Partner, Marketing Strategy & Analytics, GroupM

About CMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

SOURCE Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing

