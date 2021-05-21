Hotel Am Triller Welcomes the Infor Cloud

MUNICH, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that the Hotel Am Triller in Saarbrücken, Germany, will deploy Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) in the AWS cloud. By moving its IT infrastructure to the cloud, the owner-managed hotel is reacting to the current digitalisation trend in the hospitality industry and helping secure its competitiveness long term.

For more than 60 years, the family-run Hotel Am Triller has served the city center of Saarbrücken, featuring around 200 beds, a penthouse floor, a restaurant, function rooms as well as a sauna, swimming pool and fitness area. By introducing Infor HMS, the hotel is following through with its digitalisation strategy and offering its guests better service with mobile solutions. In the future, it will be able to check guests in and out with their smartphones or tablets, and also book guest services – reducing direct contact and making the maintaining of security distances easier. In addition, the service feels more individual, personal and efficient.

Infor HMS was developed as a management system for hotels. Users benefit from inherent flexibility and scalability thanks to cloud technology. Infor HMS is designed to link all aspects of a business, giving managers full insight into current growth and potential for improvement. Not only does the hotel operate at a higher level, the guest experience also constantly improves. Users can see a guest's entire sales history in Infor HMS at any time and can personalise their stay with individual arrangements.

"Fortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic was not a decisive factor for us when we chose HMS," says Björn Gehl-Bumb, owner and managing director of Hotel Am Triller. "Rather, we wanted to prepare ourselves for the future with the help of a cloud-based solution. Especially for us as a small business, it is important to always be up to date to be able to offer our guests the best possible stay. And since we have been working successfully with Infor for several years, it was not a difficult decision for us to choose Infor HMS."

"The example of Hotel Am Triller shows that our cloud-based solutions are not only suitable for global corporations but are scalable for any size of company," says Jens Böcker, Infor sales director DACH & central and eastern Europe (CEE) for hospitality. "Especially in these times, the hospitality industry needs to adapt to new circumstances. Infor HMS offers an optimal basis for this."

Infor has been a technology partner to the hotel industry for more than 20 years and serves more than 20,000 hotel customers – including 9 of the 10 largest brands in the world. Small individual hotels use Infor systems as well as large chains. The core competence of Infor as a "hotel software company" focuses on three areas: property management systems from the front office to the back office, revenue management systems, and sales & catering. Depending on requirements, the Infor solutions can be used in the cloud or on-premises. Further information is available at https://www.infor.com/products/hms.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

