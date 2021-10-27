Hotel Engine sees swell in business lodging demand; grows customer base to 40,000 businesses and 550,000 members

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Engine , the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, has significantly ramped up its operations to keep up with expanding business travel demand. Between Q3 2020 and Q3 2021, the company experienced 142 percent jump in bookings, and grew its headcount 152 percent.

At the end of Q3 2021, Hotel Engine closed in on more than 40,000 business customers – a 60 percent jump from 25,000 business customers in Q3 2020, with consistent growth across several industries and sectors.

The strong uptick in Hotel Engine's membership base also coincides with the double-digit increase in business customers. The company's membership grew to more than 550,000 members, up more than 100,000 from Q3 2020, as more and more business travelers head out on the road.

"Our customer-first approach has always driven our innovation and product offerings," said Elia Wallen, founder and CEO, Hotel Engine. "More and more companies are seeing the value in our unique combination of easy-to-use technology and exceptional service. We're confident our customer-centric mindset will continue to drive our success as we accelerate toward $1 billion in bookings."

To match its soaring business growth, Hotel Engine has been on a hiring spree this year and expanded its geographic footprint by adding associates in states like Arizona, California, Texas and New York. In 2022, it expects to accelerate growth by adding 400 team members.

"It's because of our exceptional team that we are where we are today, and I'm more excited than ever for Hotel Engine's future," said Wallen. "Our shared company values, Hotel Engine's DNA, has created a unique culture built on collaboration and opportunity that inspires a will to win mentality and unites us as a team."

