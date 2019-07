Hotel Indigo(R) Introduces Shop the Neighbourhood, With Hotel Indigo - the Hotel Room Where You Can Buy What's on Display

Jason Moskal, Vice President, Global Marketing, Hotel Indigo, commented: "We are excited to bring together the best of local design and for the first time ever, give consumers the chance to take a little piece of our incredible neighbourhoods home with them. It's been such an adventure working with the local artisans to bring this concept to life."

Henry Reeve, IHG's Director of Interior Design in Europe, said: "Each of the 100 or so hotels in the Hotel Indigo® portfolio is completely different. We work tirelessly with local businesses and artisans to ensure that the heart and soul of each Hotel Indigo truly represents the neighbourhood in which it resides. The stories behind each of our hotels are fascinating. Whether it's the Grand Theft Auto cheat codes painted on the dado rails in our Dundee Hotel, or the miniature Trabant cars found in or 100th hotel in Berlin, each Hotel Indigo offers a taste of the neighbourhood the moment you step inside."

With the boutique sector currently placed as the second fastest growing in the industry, Hotel Indigo is perfectly placed to cater to the demand – providing guests with the best of both worlds, the promise of design-led hotels and locally inspired food and beverage coupled with the guarantee of a consistent upscale experience. As Hotel Indigo continues to expand in to 10 new countries, including Peru, Australia, UAE (Dubai), New Zealand, India, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam, the brand will continue to adapt its leading standards to each market, respectfully working with locals.

Find out more about Shop the Neighbourhood artisans and the products, with Hotel Indigo:

https://www.webcargo.net/l/0sMnuOJpjk/

http://discovery.hotelindigo.com/hotel-indigo-100-hotels-shop-the-neighborhood

https://www.instagram.com/hotelindigo/



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944909/Hotel_Indigo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944910/Hotel_Indigo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944911/Hotel_Indigo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944912/Hotel_Indigo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944913/Hotel_Indigo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944914/Hotel_Indigo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944916/Hotel_Indigo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944917/Hotel_Indigo_Logo.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944918/Hotel_Indigo.pdf

SOURCE InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG)

Related Links

https://www.ihgplc.com/