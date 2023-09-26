Hotel Market size in Vietnam is to grow by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd. and Hyatt Hotels Corp., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hotel market size in Vietnam is estimated to grow by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.43%. The hotel market in Vietnam is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer hotel market in Vietnam are Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hotel Market in Vietnam

Company Offering:

Accor SA - The company offers a wide range of hotel brands such as Luxury, Premium, Midscale, Economy, and others.

- The company offers a wide range of hotel brands such as Luxury, Premium, Midscale, Economy, and others. Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne.

- The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne. Hyatt Hotels Corp. - The company offers sophisticated design, handcrafted details, and modern-day comforts at Park Hyatt Saigon.

The company offers sophisticated design, handcrafted details, and modern-day comforts at Park Hyatt Saigon.

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Growing affordability and rising disposable income

Growing affordability and rising disposable income Major Challenges - Climate change and unexpected weather developments

The growing affordability and rising disposable income are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Vietnam's impressive economic growth can be due to a significant increase in per capita disposable income, despite the negative impacts of the pandemic in 2020. Vietnam has maintained its economic growth rate. The economy is stable, continuing to consolidate this growth rate. Furthermore, efforts to gradually reduce income inequality, as evidenced by the decline in the GINI coefficient, promise to improve the spending power of different social classes. Moreover, the growing number of people, mainly working women, is boosting individual purchasing power and contributing to economic prosperity in Vietnam. The combination of these factors underlines Vietnam's dynamic growth and prospects for the future. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into chain hotels and independent hotels. The hotel market share growth in Vietnam by the chain hotels segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in hotel market share of the hotel chain segment in Vietnam will be significant during the forecast period. The steady growth of the travel and tourism industry as well as high investment in 5- and 4-star hotels is due to the increasing resort trend in the country. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Market share of segments:

Hotel Market In Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.44

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

