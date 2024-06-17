Hotel Nikko San Francisco Tops List of Best Places To Work In The Bay Area

'Hotel Nikko Was Honored At The 'Best Places To Work In The Bay Area Awards'

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Nikko San Francisco was named one of the top places to work in the Bay Area by The San Francisco Business Times in conjunction with The Silicon Valley Business Journal at 'The Best Places To Work In The Bay Area Awards,' held Thursday night at the Hilton San Francisco.

Out of more than 100 local businesses, the luxury hotel cracked the top five best companies to work for, coming in 4th place in the 200 - 499 employee category with an impressive 91.67% score voted on by the employees themselves. The businesses nominated included those in the tech sector, design, food, hospitality and more. Hotel Nikko San Francisco also snagged 4th place for "Partners in Wellness," reflecting the hotel's commitment to a healthy and supportive work environment.

"I'm excited for Hotel Nikko to be recognized as one of the top 5 best places to work in the Bay Area by our amazing team members", gushed Hotel Nikko's Hotel Manager, Casey Neuburger.

"In today's competitive landscape, hotels are constantly seeking ways to distinguish themselves. Investing in comprehensive employee training gives our staff the tools they need to deliver exceptional service, and empowers them to make decisions and take initiative, which also enhances the guest experience. Our company culture values autonomy and accountability, so employees feel free to go above and beyond to exceed our guests' expectations," adds Jeanne Ferrari, the Director of Human Resources for Hotel Nikko San Francisco. The Japanese luxury brand operates over 79 hotel properties worldwide.

The San Francisco property features 533 guest rooms, fine dining, five star hospitality and spa like amenities in the heart of Union Square.

For more information please contact:

Elissa Buchter

3109634808

[email protected]

SOURCE Hotel Nikko San Francisco