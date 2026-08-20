Hotel Shilla Rises to 21st on Brand Finance's Global Hotel Brand Ranking, the Only Korean Hotel Brand in Top 50

Moves up two places from 2025 in 'Hotels 50 2026,' marking continued gains in global brand standing

Hotel Shilla ranks 21st in Brand Finance's 'Hotels 50 2026,' the only Korean hotel brand in the Top 50.

Three-brand portfolio of The Shilla, Shilla Monogram, and Shilla Stay delivers differentiated brand experiences through premium service and culinary excellence.

Forbes Travel Guide and La Liste recognition, alongside expansion in China and Vietnam, underscores Hotel Shilla's global competitiveness.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Shilla, South Korea's leading luxury hospitality company and an affiliate of Samsung Group, ranked 21st among the world's most valuable hotel brands in 'Hotels 50 2026,' published by UK-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The Shilla Seoul: Yeong Bin Gwan

Brand Finance is a London-headquartered global brand valuation consultancy that values more than 6,000 brands annually and publishes more than 100 industry and country reports. It assesses brand strength based on factors including marketing investment, stakeholder perceptions and business performance, and calculates the economic value of brands using the Royalty Relief methodology in accordance with international standards.

According to 'Hotels 50 2026,' released by Brand Finance in July, Hotel Shilla ranked 21st in global hotel brand value, up two places from 23rd last year. It is the only Korean hotel brand to be included in the Top 50. Brand Finance described Hotel Shilla as an example of a brand that has enhanced both brand strength and brand value through distinctive cultural content and premium service.

The Shilla Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Shilla's hospitality group, encompasses three distinct brands: luxury brand The Shilla, lifestyle brand Shilla Monogram, and business hotel brand Shilla Stay. The Shilla Seoul, its flagship property, has also built a distinctive fine dining portfolio that includes La Yeon for Korean cuisine, Palsun for Chinese cuisine, Ariake for Japanese cuisine, and Continental for French fine dining.

The rise in ranking is particularly notable in a market dominated by major global hotel chains, highlighting Hotel Shilla's growing brand strength through its distinct brand identity and operational competitiveness. The combined brand value of the world's top 50 hotel brands rose 21% year over year to US$69.8 billion in 2026, further illustrating the intensity of competition among leading global hotel brands. Against this backdrop, Hotel Shilla's position as the only Korean hotel brand in the Top 50 underscores the increasing global prominence of Korean luxury hospitality.

The Shilla Hotels & Resorts currently operates 22 properties: two under The Shilla, three under Shilla Monogram, and 17 under Shilla Stay. The portfolio comprises 19 properties in South Korea, two in China, and one in Vietnam, spanning major destinations including Seoul, Jeju, Xi'an, Yancheng, and Da Nang. Experience gained from serving diverse markets and guest segments enables the company to deliver consistent service standards and guest experiences.

Hotel Shilla's service and operational capabilities have also been recognized by leading global hotel authorities. In February 2026, The Shilla Seoul earned a Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide for the eighth consecutive year, becoming the first and only hotel in Korea to achieve the distinction for eight consecutive years. In July, The Shilla Seoul was included in the World's Best Hotels 1000 at the 'La Liste Hotel Awards 2026,' ranking highest among Korean hotels for the second consecutive year.

"This ranking reflects our continued efforts to build distinctive brand experiences and deliver consistently high standards of service across our portfolio," said a spokesperson for Hotel Shilla. "Building on our premium service and culinary excellence, we will continue to expand our presence in key international markets and bring Hotel Shilla's distinctive hospitality to more guests around the world."

Hotel Shilla continues to expand its international hotel portfolio across key Asian markets. In 2026, the company expanded its footprint in China with the opening of Shilla Monogram Xi'an in February, followed by Shilla Stay Yancheng in April. Following the opening of Shilla Monogram Danang in Vietnam in 2020, Hotel Shilla also plans to open a new hotel in Hanoi. Through this continued international expansion, Hotel Shilla aims to further strengthen its position as a leading Korean luxury hotel brand on the global stage.

Reference: The Shilla Hotels & Resorts Official Website: https://www.shillahotels.com/index.do Brand Finance Hotels 50 2026: https://brandirectory.com/reports/hotels

About Hotel Shilla

Hotel Shilla, an affiliate of the Samsung Group, is a leading hospitality and travel retail operator based in South Korea, committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences through innovation and service excellence. Its hospitality division, The Shilla Hotels & Resorts, includes three hotel brands: The Shilla, Shilla Monogram, and Shilla Stay, with 22 properties across South Korea, China, and Vietnam. The Shilla Seoul, the company's flagship luxury property, is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) and an APAC Regional Program Partner of Virtuoso, recognized globally for excellence in service and sophistication. In its travel retail division, The Shilla Duty Free is a leading duty-free powerhouse, operating three domestic stores, two overseas branches, and an online platform. Drawing on decades of expertise, Hotel Shilla continues to pursue new opportunities for growth, aiming to become a world-class service distribution leader.

SOURCE The Shilla Hotels & Resorts