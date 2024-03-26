HotelREZ and Sabre Renew Decade-Long Technology Partnership

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, announced the renewal of the longstanding technology partnership between HotelREZ, one of the world's largest and fastest growing hotel representation companies, dedicated to connecting independent properties with bookers worldwide, and Sabre Hospitality. This renewal reaffirms HotelREZ and Sabre's mutual commitment to leveraging both companies' strengths, combining Sabre Hospitality's cutting-edge technology with HotelREZ's unparalleled representation services.

The agreement marks the continuation of the partnership, utilizing Sabre Hospitality's comprehensive suite of products, including Sabre Global Distribution System (GDS), SynXis Booking Engine, and Channel Connect, to enhance HotelREZ's extensive range of hospitality solutions across more than 2500 customers. Both companies' broad portfolio of hospitality solutions empower hoteliers to create and deliver a unique and differentiating guest experience based on their specific brand.

"It's essential to deliver both exceptional technology to our hotel customers to enhance revenue generation opportunities for their properties, whilst optimizing their use and potential through global representation and demand generation," said Mark Lewis, CEO and founder of HotelREZ. "Sabre's advanced technology and customer-centric approach aligns seamlessly with HotelREZ's vision and roadmap solidifying our collaborative partnership."

By leveraging Sabre's technology solutions, HotelREZ customers will benefit from Sabre Hospitality's SynXis Platform and distribution technology to promote their content to hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally. In addition, HotelREZ customers will have access to Sabre's SynXis Booking Engine, which offers a simple booking process to help hotels convert shoppers into guests while maintaining full control of their customer relationships and upselling with merchandising. This collaboration provides hoteliers with solutions that enable them to maximize revenue and operate more efficiently.

"Global hospitality providers, such as HotelREZ, require access to robust technology solutions coupled with an expansive network of distribution channels to effectively reach customers and drive conversions," said Frank Trampert, senior vice president, global managing director, Sabre Hospitality. "At Sabre, distribution has been at the core of our operations, and our solutions are widely recognized and respected in the industry. As we continue to invest in our systems and innovate on our solutions platform, we are confident that our longstanding and successful partnership with HotelREZ as their technology partner and their exceptional approach to distribution, will continue to drive revenue growth for partner hotels worldwide."

Enhancing HotelREZ's own connectivity and other solutions, the SynXis Platform empowers hotels to distribute their rates and inventory across more than 600 online channels globally. Built on flexible, reliable technology, it allows hotels to control their brand experience and deliver an excellent user experience, converting shoppers into guests.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About HotelREZ

HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2004 by Mark Lewis, an experienced hospitality industry professional and entrepreneur, is one of the world's leading and fastest growing hotel representation companies, dedicated to connecting independent properties with bookers worldwide.

HotelREZ® is a SaaS enabled service company, providing distribution, web services, booking engines, revenue, sales consultancy and marketing services. HotelREZ® supports more than 2,500 independent hotels, apartments and hotel groups in over 100 countries, including private label GDS chain code solutions. Customers include StayCity ApartHotels, Dorint Hotels & Resorts, Queensway/Point A Group, Champneys, Exclusive Hotels, Hastings, The Zetter Group, View Hotels Australia, Versace Dubai, and Resident Hotels.

HotelREZ incorporates two hotel consortia: Best Loved Hotels®, a collection of unique global individual properties, with a dedicated GDS programme and website, aimed at high-end leisure travellers and agents, World Rainbow Hotels®, the world's only GDS Enabled LGBTQ+ global hotel consortia, representing more than 1,200 hotels in over 230 destinations. HotelREZ also powers The Elegant Hotel Collection® - a full-service luxury soft brand serving a curated global network of unique and inspiring luxury hotels.

