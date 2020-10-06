Hotels & Resorts Of Halekulani Properties Honored By Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards

HONOLULU, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, the hotel development and management division of Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, is pleased to announce that Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani and Halekulani have earned top ratings by the Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers' Choice Awards, with Halepuna Waikiki garnering the title of the #1 Hotel in Hawaii. Halepuna's achievement follows its designation as the #1 Resort Hotel in Hawaii by the Travel + Leisure 2020 World's Best Awards, signaling the first time in seven years for Hawaii and the third time in the history of the awards that one hotel has received both achievements. In addition to this rare achievement, Halekulani also earned a top spot on the list, receiving the award for the #3 Hotel in Hawaii.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveler and we are humbled by the continued support of our two beloved properties," said Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of Halekulani Corporation. "This is the second time Halepuna has been named the #1 hotel in Hawaii in 2020 according to travelers around the world and is a true reflection of the persevering commitment of our teams and the signature service they deliver."

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers spanning the globe submitted a record-breaking number of responses, rating their travel experiences. The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions. They are also published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca.

Having first opened its doors less than a year ago, Halepuna Waikiki debuted in October 2019 as the first boutique hotel in Waikiki. Embodying the Hawaiian translation of its name, the 'House of Welcoming Waters' is a refined retreat that offers an elevated urban resort experience and incorporates the culture of Hawaii indigenous surroundings, culture, and aloha spirit of the islands throughout every aspect of the property. Halepuna delivers the highest standards of quality and personalized service alongside 284 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, an eighth-floor oasis for wellness and relaxation and the acclaimed Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant, a full-service venue featuring a locally inspired menu and chocolate-viewing kitchen.

Located just steps from its sister property, Halekulani remains one of the most award-winning hotels in Hawaii with more than 500 awards since opening in 1984. Renowned for its distinguished service, luxurious accommodations, celebrated cuisine and prestigious SpaHalekulani, the oceanfront hotel is an unparalleled destination for enriching, immersive experiences. With a strong commitment to local arts and culture, guests of Halekulani receive exclusive access to the "For You, Everything" program, which provides special and complimentary admission to some of Oahu's finest art and cultural venues and events.

The Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani portfolio also includes Halekulani Okinawa, which opened in July 2019 on the main island of Okinawa, Japan and has already been named an award-winning hotel. Situated on one mile of coastline within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park, Halekulani Okinawa offers guests a lush natural landscape from which they can experience the rich culture and heritage of the region.

For more information, please visit www.halepuna.com , www.halekulani.com & www.okinawa.halekulani.com/en.

About Halekulani Corporation

Halekulani Corporation owns and operates the globally acclaimed luxury resort Halekulani and the new luxury boutique hotel Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani in Hawaii. Halekulani represents a luxury hospitality legacy of unique and iconic proportions and has received more than 500 awards. Halekulani is home to award-winning SpaHalekulani, House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids and La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA 5 Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant. Following a multi- million-dollar transformation, Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani debuts with the Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant. The hotel, which is situated in close proximity to its iconic sister property and was designed by acclaimed New York City-based firm Champalimaud providing hospitality hallmarks of the Halekulani brand such as innovative guest experiences and gracious service.

About Halekulani

Since its inception in 1984 as one of the world's finest and most acclaimed independent luxury hotels, Halekulani has received more than 500 awards such as the recent Travel + Leisure readers' poll, the "Best Service in North America," as well as voted one of the Best Hotels in Hawaii by USA Today's 10Best. Halekulani is home to SpaHalekulani, House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids, Cattleya, and La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant. For twenty years, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture through exclusive alliances with Oahu's most iconic cultural venues. Halekulani is operated by the Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, a brand management division of the Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, which also oversees the newly opened Halepuna Waikiki. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is aligned with Tokyo's legendary Imperial Hotel. For further information, please visit www.halekulani.com.

About Halepuna Waikiki By Halekulani

Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, located steps away from Waikiki Beach and directly across from sister property Halekulani, Hawaii's most venerated hotel, appeals to Oahu visitors who are looking to be in the heart of it all. Opened as the first luxury boutique hotel in Waikiki, the "House of Welcoming Waters" encompasses 284 guest rooms, four suites, the first-ever Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant, the hotel's full-service, all-day casual dining concept, a dramatic eighth floor pool deck and bar and fitness studio. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.X.V. collection, Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani provides each guest with the highest standards of quality and personalized service, while celebrating the indigenous surroundings, culture and aloha spirit of the islands of Hawai'i. For more information, please visit www.halepuna.com.

