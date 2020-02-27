Hotels Worldwide Check Into Cloud with Oracle

B Hotel Brasília , Banff Park Lodge, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Guy Harvey Resort, Iconic Hotels, Manquehue Hotels , Post Hotel Weggis, Albana Hotel & Suites, Hotel Graziella, Hotel Mesikämmen, Mӧvenpick Resort, SantaPark Arctic World, SSA Spot Apartments, The Inn at Serenbe, and The University Plaza Waterfront are among the many hotels around the world that have adopted OPERA Cloud. With it, they are able to streamline and secure operations, reduce IT costs and complexity, innovate faster, and untether front desk staff to better serve guests from anywhere on property.

Built on the Oracle Gen 2 Cloud for organizations committed to assuring high performance, security, reliability, and availability for their most important business applications, OPERA Cloud is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based platform for next-generation hotel property management. It delivers an intuitive user interface, comprehensive functionality for all areas of hotel management, secure data storage, automated patching and upgrades, and access to hundreds of key partner interfaces through its open APIs to meet the needs of hotels of all types and sizes.

"Guest expectations are morphing quickly and the cloud allows hoteliers to accelerate the pace of innovation to keep up with these changes," said Laura Calin, vice president strategy and solutions management, Oracle Hospitality. "Our customers are realizing the benefits of the cloud and already are taking advantage of OPERA's open architecture to create unique guest experiences and rethink all the ways they can deliver amazing guest services."

OPERA Cloud Levels the Playing Field for Banff Park Lodge

For an independent property like Banff Park Lodge , nestled in the pristine mecca of the Canadian Rockies, hotel life is beautiful but busy. You name it, the lodge does it: Conferences. Weddings. Functions. Trade shows. In December 2019, the hotel went live on OPERA Cloud to offload critical IT tasks and concerns, and focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional service to its guests.

"The challenge for us is, we have to do everything a larger operator or chain does, but we have to do it with far less people, far less money and far less expertise," said Steven Schultz, director of rooms, Banff Park Lodge. "For us, anything we can essentially offload – or load into the cloud – is a big win. We can offload our exposure, our hardware. We don't have to worry about maintaining large server banks. We can get all that off our plate."

SSA Spot Apartments Focuses on Self-Service with OPERA Cloud

Finland's SSA Spot Apartments offers simple online booking and 120 comfortably furnished rooms in seven locations in the Helsinki area. To make its self-service business model a success, Spot turned to OPERA Cloud in October 2019 to gain complete visibility across its entire operations. OPERA's key benefits such as centralized control of information and operations, elimination of on-site servers, and reduction of IT costs and complexity began yielding dividends immediately.

"Our management and data-reliant departments such as accounting are loving OPERA Cloud because it allows them to clearly see what's going on and how the business is evolving," said Jani Liljavirta, revenue manager, SSA Hotels. "With OPERA, we're managing everything centrally, and our business model matches our infrastructure."

OPERA Cloud Empowers Faster Service for Saint Augustine's Guy Harvey Resort

Drawing vacationers from across the Southeast, Guy Harvey Resort in Saint Augustine Beach, Florida offers guests unforgettable experiences like dolphin tours alongside on-site food and beverage options and spectacular ocean views. With a long history of partnership with Oracle, Guy Harvey Group went live on OPERA Cloud in November 2019 to enhance security and tackle growing IT complexity. Following success in Saint Augustine, the hotel has already set plans for a second property rollout.

"We're able to run quicker with OPERA Cloud," said Larry Collier, director of operations, Guy Harvey Group. "From check-ins to managing room blocks, our staff is able to move more efficiently. The intuitive user interface made our front-of-house staff eager to jump on board and moving to the cloud has helped us manage growing complexity as we move to keep pace with travelers' expectations."

Learn more about Oracle Hospitality Solutions here.

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings over 40 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. We provide hardware, software, and services that allow our customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability and encourage long-term loyalty. Our solutions include platforms for property management, point-of-sale, distribution, reporting and analytics all delivered from the cloud to lower IT cost and maximize business agility. Oracle Hospitality's OPERA is recognized globally as the leading property management platform and continues to serve as a foundation for industry innovation.

For more information about Oracle Hospitality, please visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

