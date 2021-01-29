HotForex starts the new year with more global recognition

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading CFD broker HotForex has received two new titles from the Global Forex Awards, "Most Trusted Forex Broker – Global" and "Best Forex Educational Resources – Global", in recognition of the company's exceptional commitment to helping its clients feel secure, supported, valued and confident at every step of their trading journey!

With over 2.5 million live accounts opened, HotForex is proud to be a trusted broker of choice around the world. They provide free negative balance protection to every client, market leading insurance up to €5,000,000 and a dedicated 24/5 support team. The company received the award commenting: "From the start, our mission has been to provide the best customer service by maintaining a superb client centric culture. It is wonderful to have our success noticed and appreciated not just by our clients, but by some of the industry's most respected awarding bodies."

The company also received the "Best Forex Educational Resources – Global" award for providing a variety of educational resources to help traders at every level. Commenting on this win the company said: "We are aware that education is an important part of every trading journey. Our educational resources, which include online and offline materials alongside live weekly webinars, provide our traders with everything they need to enhance their trading knowledge."

HotForex CEO George Koumantaris said: "These new awards are a great way to start the new year. We are thrilled to be recognized once again and remain committed to finding new and exciting ways to enhance our clients' trading experience."

