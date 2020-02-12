Hoth Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary, Preclinical Data on its Therapeutic for Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE), a Chronic Autoimmune Skin Disease

"The preliminary data of our study is a positive step toward underlining the transformative potential of AEA-loaded Z-pods™ in patients suffering from CLE," stated Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. "We are pleased with the results we have made in the development of our lupus treatment since announcing our strategy earlier this year with our partner Zylö Therapeutics. At the conclusion of this study we look forward to the next steps in bringing this treatment to those patients in need."

Mr. Scott Pancoast, CEO of Zylö, added, "These compelling results, coupled with the data from a preliminary study conducted at Einstein College of Medicine, clearly warrant further investigation of this novel approach to treating cutaneous manifestations of lupus."

Hoth owns an exclusive license to develop Anandamide-loaded Z-pods™ for the treatment of CLE in North America. Anandamide, generally referred to as AEA, is one of the cannabinoids that the human body makes naturally. The Company also possesses rights related to geographic expansion and to follow-on indications such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

