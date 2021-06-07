Hoth Therapeutics Announces Sponsored Research Agreement with Washington University for Novel Alzheimer's Therapeutic HT-ALZ

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Washington University in St. Louis to support the continued research and development of HT-ALZ , a novel therapeutic for the treatment of symptoms related to Alzheimer's disease.

The research will be led by Carla Yuede, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, and John Cirrito, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology, at Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Cirrito's research has been focused on the relationship between synaptic activity and amyloid-beta metabolism in Alzheimer's disease. Amyloid-beta (Abeta) peptide accumulation within the brain extracellular space, as toxic oligomers and plaques, is strongly believed to be the primary cause of Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Yuede's research is primarily focused on the factors influencing cognitive function and brain Aß dynamics in mouse models of Alzheimer's Disease, particularly in relation to synaptic activity.

"We are pleased to expand our work in the Alzheimer's disease space through our partnership with Dr. John Cirrito, Dr. Carla Yuede, and Washington University," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. "Our focus remains on bringing innovative and novel therapeutics through development to address unmet patient needs and drive shareholder value, and we are excited about the potential impact of HT-ALZ on the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and all of those affected by it."

"The collaboration with Hoth Therapeutics is designed to explore a novel route toward the treatment of symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in pre-clinical models," said Yuede. "We are excited about the potential for new understanding in this area."

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, mast-cell derived cancers & anaphylaxis and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

Media Relations Contact:

Makovsky

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com

