Hoth Therapeutics Enters Partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs to Develop Obesity Treatment

Hoth Therapeutics Enters Exclusive Patent License Agreement with VA and Emory University

Hoth Also Expands Its' Intellectual Property to Further Its' Market Opportunity for HT-001

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive patent license agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This agreement provides Hoth with exclusive rights to a jointly owned patent portfolio co-developed by the VA and Emory University.

The licensed technology centers on "Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor, Obesity, and Obesity-Related Diseases and Conditions," a groundbreaking innovation aimed at addressing critical challenges in treating obesity and associated health conditions. This agreement underscores Hoth Therapeutics' commitment to advancing transformative healthcare solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hoth Therapeutics will have exclusive rights to develop, market, and commercialize products and processes derived from the licensed patents. The VA and Emory University have granted Hoth this license to further develop the technology with the goal of ensuring the benefits of this innovation are accessible to the widest audience possible.

"We are honored to collaborate with the VA and Emory University to bring this cutting-edge technology to market," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our efforts to address obesity and related health conditions with innovative, science-driven solutions. We look forward to advancing this critical work to improve the lives of patients worldwide."

The agreement includes a comprehensive development plan, ensuring the continued progress of this technology from the research phase through commercialization. Hoth Therapeutics plans to leverage its expertise and resources to bring the licensed products to the point of practical application while adhering to rigorous development benchmarks.

This collaboration exemplifies Hoth's dedication to fostering partnerships that advance scientific discoveries into therapeutic solutions. The company remains steadfast in its mission to improve patient outcomes and address unmet medical needs.

Hoth has also entered into an agreement to further protect its intellectual property by signing an LOI to acquire additional provisional patent protection for its lead therapeutic HT-001. The additional intellectual property expands HT-001's reach to other cancer therapeutics.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

