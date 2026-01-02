Hoth Therapeutics Expands Oncology Pipeline with Dual Patent Filings Establishing Novel Oncology Dermatology IP Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for underserved medical needs, today announced the filing of two U.S. provisional patent applications that significantly expand the Company's intellectual property portfolio and establish a new oncology-focused dermatology platform targeting treatment-induced skin toxicity from modern cancer therapies.

The first provisional patent application, titled covering the topical treatment of radiation-induced skin toxicity in oncology patients.

The second provisional patent application, titled addressing dermatologic toxicities associated with emerging targeted cancer therapies, including second and third menin inhibitors.

Together, these dual filings secure priority intellectual property rights around the use of HT-001 to treat dermatologic toxicities across multiple oncology treatment modalities, including radiation therapy and next-generation targeted agents. As cancer treatments become more effective and patients remain on therapy longer, managing treatment-limiting skin toxicities has become a critical and growing unmet need in oncology care.

Radiotherapy-induced dermatitis and dermatologic adverse effects from targeted oncology therapies frequently result in pain, inflammation, severe pruritus, infection risk, reduced quality of life, and treatment interruption or discontinuation, which can negatively impact patient outcomes. Despite their prevalence, current treatment options remain largely supportive, with few mechanism-driven therapies designed to address the underlying biological drivers of these conditions.

Hoth's patent filings seek to protect the use of HT-001, a receptor antagonist with a well-established pharmacologic profile, to target neurogenic and inflammatory pathways implicated in therapy-induced skin injury. The Company believes this approach may represent a novel and potentially first-in-class strategy within the rapidly expanding oncology supportive-care and oncodermatology markets.

"These filings represent a meaningful expansion of our intellectual property estate into an increasingly important area of oncology care," said Robb Knie of Hoth Therapeutics. "As cancer therapies advance, the ability to manage treatment-related toxicities is becoming essential. We believe this emerging platform highlights our strategy of identifying differentiated, mechanism-driven opportunities that can address significant unmet needs while creating long-term shareholder value."

The Company believes these provisional patents support the development of a scalable oncology-adjacent platform with potential applications across radiation oncology, targeted cancer therapies, dermatology, and inflammatory skin disorders, while leveraging an established compound in novel therapeutic contexts, formulations, and routes of administration. The filings also provide flexibility to pursue additional preclinical development, formulation optimization, and future U.S. and international patent protection.

Hoth Therapeutics continues to execute its strategy of building a diversified, IP-centric development portfolio focused on large, underserved markets, with an emphasis on therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, and the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems, or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, and timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.