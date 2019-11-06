Hoth Therapeutics Initiates Confirmatory Study for Lupus Treatment

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:HOTH) ("HOTH" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis–also known as eczema–as well as dermatological and chronic wound disorders, today announced initiating a confirmatory study, related to their proprietary AEA-loaded Z-pods™ in the treatment of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus [CLE], a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin.

The study is being conducted in partnership with Zylö Therapeutics to confirm that topical administration of Hoth's AEA-loaded Z-pods™ inhibits the development of CLE lesions in a well-established animal model of lupus. Test protocol requires weekly scoring and a treatment period of 10 weeks after the initial lesions are recorded. The trials are piloted by Jackson Laboratory, an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution.

"Commencing this confirmation study is an important step toward underlining the transformative potential of AEA-loaded Z-pods™ in patients suffering from Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus," stated Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. "We are pleased with the progress we have made in the development of our lupus treatment since announcing our strategy earlier this year with our partner Zylö Therapeutics. Management looks forward to reporting key findings with the completion of this study, which we expect will provide a critical point of validation for our proprietary topical solution."

Hoth owns an exclusive license to develop Anandamide-loaded Z-pods™ for the treatment of CLE in North America. Anandamide, generally referred to as AEA, is one of the cannabinoids that the human body makes naturally. The Company also possesses rights related to geographic expansion and to follow-on indications such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. Hoth has exclusive worldwide rights to the BioLexa Platform.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BioLexa Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2018, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

