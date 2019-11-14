Hoth Therapeutics Initiates Preclinical Study Including Topical Form of Aprepitant for Dermatological Treatment Relating to Side Effects of Cancer Medication

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOTH) ("HOTH" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders such as atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis and acne, today announced, in partnership with the George Washington University (GW), the initiation of a preclinical study of Aprepitant for dermatological treatment relating to the side effects of cancer medication.

In July 2019, HOTH and GW announced its working relationship and entering into an exclusive license option agreement pertaining to its intellectual property on the use of Aprepitant in treating skin-related and other side effects from drugs used to treat cancer. Traditionally, Aprepitant is utilized along with other medications to help prevent nausea and vomiting caused by cancer drug treatment chemotherapy by blocking the cause and one of the body's natural substances, neurokinin-1.

Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, commented, "Initial findings by our team and GW on the positive dermatological effects of Aprepitant in cancer patients have been fascinating. We are pleased today to launch this study to continue our exploration of this possible treatment. Hoth looks forward to our initial data read-out and further testing with our partners at the George Washington University."

Under the terms of the agreement, HOTH has the option to exclusively license two U.S. patents covering methods of using Aprepitant and other drugs that inhibit this neurokinin-1 function. Based on early data findings from HOTH and GW, this preclinical study is being initiated to continue exploring the dermatological benefits of Aprepitant in cancer patients who receive chemotherapy.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, and acne. HOTH has the exclusive worldwide rights to BioLexa, the company's proprietary lead drug candidate topical platform that uniquely combines two FDA approved compounds to fight bacterial infections across multiple indications. HOTH is preparing to launch its clinical trial for the treatment of adolescent subjects, 2-17 years of age, with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis during 2020. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BioLexa Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon HOTH's current expectations and various assumptions. HOTH believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. HOTH may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in HOTH's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2018, and HOTH's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as HOTH's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. HOTH cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. HOTH does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: (646) 756-2997

Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com

www.hoththerapeutics.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Daniela Guerrero

(212) 896-1254 / (212) 682-6300

Hoth@kcsa.com

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hoththerapeutics.com

