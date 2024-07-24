Hoth Therapeutics Partners with LTS Therapy Systems to Accelerate Novel Alzheimer's Treatment

Treatment of pre-clinical subjects showed cognitive benefits that suggest HT-ALZ's mode of action may involve a reduction in brain inflammation, thereby improving cognitive outcomes for Alzheimer's patients.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company , today announced it has signed an agreement with LTS Therapy Systems, LLC ("LTS"), to develop and manufacture the HT-ALZ oral film prototype. HT-ALZ is being developed as a novel therapeutic solution for Alzheimer's Disease based on its exciting preclinical results released earlier this year. HT-ALZ's pre-clinical significance lies in its ability to restore cognitive functions and improve quality of life for subjects suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

"Hoth is excited to announce this partnership and the next milestone in our development of HT-ALZ," stated Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer. "We are leveraging LTS's expertise to develop and manufacture the oral film prototypes needed for this particular population and leveraging our positive preclinical results to advance our Alzheimer's therapeutic ."

The HT-ALZ prototype development and manufacturing work by LTS will be used to support a future Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to initiate clinical trials. For more information on Hoth Therapeutics and our innovative approach to Alzheimer's disease treatment with HT-ALZ, please visit https://hoththerapeutics.com.

