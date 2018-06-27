Hot…Hot...Hot Performer Lineup Announced For Canada's 14th Annual FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival Saturday July 7th & Sunday July 8th

The international lineup features New York City's top Cuban dance band, Los Habaneros and direct from Panama, acclaimed accordionist and Panamanian Cultural Ambassador Osvaldo Ayala. Award-winning contemporary orchestra Yordan Martinez & The Cuban Martinez Show join the festivities from Montreal. And Toronto local artists new to the lineup include; Latin fusion band Waraibo, traditional Colombian band Chirimia Baru and Orquesta Fantasa delivering a unique mix of salsa, merengue and cumbia.

Practice your moves alongside the numerous dance groups and schools at the festival hot spots that will be sure to bring out the salsa lover in everyone!

Festival hosts include the return of Ivan Ruiz who has been dancing for the last two decades and has been teaching Salsa to dancers with beginner knowledge and professional experience for years. New to the festival lineup is co-host Camila Gonzalez, a Miss Universe Canada 2018 contestant and TLN Television and Univision Canada personality.

Don't miss the only FREE street dancing festival where people not only watch the entertainment, but are part of the entertainment that transforms midtown Toronto (on St. Clair Ave West between Winona Drive and Christie Street), into an unforgettable dancing fiesta.

Experience the vibrancy of the Latino culture with free salsa lessons, live music, authentic Latin cuisine, kid's entertainment and of course mucho dancing!

TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival: July 7 & 8

TD Salsa in Toronto Festival: Throughout the month of July

Click Here For Media Accreditation

Click Here For High Resolution Images

For more information contact:

Bruna Aloe | Director of Communications & Marketing

416.744.5745 | bruna@salsaintoronto.com

About TD Salsa In Toronto Festival & TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival www.SalsaInToronto.com

Canada's #1 Latino-themed cultural celebration, the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival takes place throughout the month of July and features the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival (Sat. July 7 & Sun. July 8) in addition to a series of city wide events that celebrate the Latino culture through music, dance, art and authentic cuisine. The festivities feature Latin dance and art exhibitions, concerts and salsa dance parties all capped off with the main event, the 14th annual TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival.



The annual FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival takes over midtown Toronto transforming a stretch of St. Clair Avenue West (from Winona Dr. to Christie St.) into Canada's biggest salsa party featuring an international calibre of Latin music, non-stop dancing in the streets, Latin foods and fun for the entire family! What started as a local two-day event in 2005, has grown into a nationally recognized annual celebration that attracts hundreds of thousands of salsa lovers from near and far.

The TD Salsa in Toronto Festival and TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival are produced by the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project, a federally incorporated Not-for-Profit organization.

About Canadian Salsa Festivals Project www.canadiansalsafestivalsproject.org

The mandate of the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project ("CSFP") is to develop, produce, support, promote and present ethno-culturally relevant heritage-based works and experiences which elevate public appreciation, understanding and participation in Canada's rich multicultural traditions. This is a federally incorporated not-for-profit entity and the main organizer of the annual TD Salsa in Toronto Festival, Canada's largest celebration of Latin arts, music, and culture which features the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves more than 24 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with approximately 10.7 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2016. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE Univision Canada And Salsa In Toronto Festival

Related Links

http://www.salsaintoronto.com

