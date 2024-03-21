Hotmart Company, Home to Teachable, Announces Record-Breaking $10 Billion in Global Creator Earnings

Milestone underscores enduring success and enormous opportunity for creators focused on education and impact

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotmart Company , the leading global creator economy company, home to Hotmart and Teachable , today announced that its creators have collectively exceeded $10 billion in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). The milestone comes on the heels of several significant product advancements at both Hotmart and Teachable, and cements Hotmart Company as a longstanding innovator for creators around the world.

"Today's announcement is a celebration of our creators above all else," says João Pedro Resende, Hotmart Company Co-Founder and CEO. "Their long-term success on both the Hotmart and Teachable platforms makes clear the growing demand for creators to deliver high-quality, transformative digital products. In turn, creators are scaling dynamic, multi-product businesses, rooted in meaningful connection, shared learning, and community. Our company's platforms supercharge this success—relieving creators from the stress of nitty-gritty business operations, equipping them with countless ecommerce tools to grow their sales, and providing partnership that effectively drives progress toward their unique goals."



Currently, more than 200,000 global creators are selling products on Hotmart and Teachable. Over the past year, a staggering 21 million consumers have made purchases from creators across both platforms. These creators have successfully connected with consumers in nearly every country. In fact, almost half of Teachable creators sold products to audiences outside the U.S. in the last twelve months. The collective influence of creators on Hotmart and Teachable underscores Hotmart Company's pivotal role in fostering worldwide growth among creators, and highlights the burgeoning markets within the creator economy at large.



In the last year, Teachable also saw:

More than a third of its creators sell products outside of courses, having recently expanded into products like Memberships , Community , and Digital Downloads .

, , and . Creators earning more than $100,000 on the platform grow upwards of 10%.

on the platform grow upwards of 10%. More than 10% growth in sales for creators leveraging Teachable's suite of new ecommerce features , including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), Gifting, Upsells, Cart Abandonment, and more.

, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), Gifting, Upsells, Cart Abandonment, and more. More than two million pieces of AI-generated content across Teachable's AI tools , including the Curriculum, Quiz, Subtitles, Translation, and Sales Page Generators.

, including the Curriculum, Quiz, Subtitles, Translation, and Sales Page Generators. Fashion & Beauty, Academics & Languages, and Software & Technology (think PhotoShop or Excel pros) representing the fastest-growing creator verticals on the platform.

As for Hotmart:





Today, one in five economically-active Brazilians have purchased a product from a creator via Hotmart.

More than 300,000 direct and indirect jobs have been generated in Brazil by Hotmart creators, according to a study done in partnership with Fundação Getúlio Vargas University.

by Hotmart creators, according to a study done in partnership with Fundação Getúlio Vargas University. The company continues to see strong international expansion, with LATAM creators' GMV (excluding Brazil ) growing 50% from 2022 to 2023, while reaching more than four million people in those regions since launch.

) growing 50% from 2022 to 2023, while reaching more than four million people in those regions since launch. The company's free tool, Hotmart AI , has already assisted more than 140,000 creators in outlining and strategizing their digital products.

, has already assisted more than 140,000 creators in outlining and strategizing their digital products. Recently acquired Reshape, a startup specializing in AI-driven transcription, translation, and subtitling services across various languages, will further expand creators' businesses.

"This milestone only strengthens our deep-seated belief that creator-educators are achieving unparalleled success in the creator economy," adds Mark Haseltine, Teachable CEO. "As it stands, 95% of recently-surveyed U.S. consumers say they've learned something from a creator, with another 80% saying they've made noticeable improvements to their life thanks to a creator's insights or teachings. As this highly-influential subset of creators grows, they deserve tech partners that build for them, not at their expense. That's why everything we do, from product advancements to curated creator programming, is designed to help creators maximize their impact and income."

The creator economy is on track to reach a market size of $480 billion by 2027,1 with platforms specifically designed for creator-educators now representing the largest revenue category.2 Today's announcement solidifies Hotmart and Teachable as the leaders of an increasingly global future for creators—one where their audience reach knows no bounds, they're generating consistent income they can rely on, and their unique knowledge is driving maximum impact.

