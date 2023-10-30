Teachable Creator Report Uncovers Latest Trends in Consumer Engagement with Creators

News provided by

Teachable

30 Oct, 2023, 15:32 ET

New survey finds 70% of consumers feel personally connected to their favorite creators and 95% have learned something new from a creator, among other findings

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teachable unveiled its inaugural consumer report, titled Creator Connections, on the trends and behaviors shaping fans and their favorite creators. The report, based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, tackles everything from the nitty gritty of what goes into winning content to the anatomy of developing authentic fan-creator connections.

Key findings include:

Teachable's 2023 Creator Connections Report

  • Despite algorithms serving up endless streams of content, a majority of consumers only follow and meaningfully engage with one to five creators.
  • 70% of consumers say they feel personally connected to the creators they're most engaged with—and roughly 66% of those consumers say they feel that connection within just a few days to weeks.
  • 40% of consumers say their decision to buy creator products or content is influenced by a sincere desire to support creators, and this percentage rises to 50% among Gen Z.
  • Beyond entertainment—95% of consumers say they've learned something new from a creator. What's more, 80% somewhat or strongly agree they've made noticeable improvements in their lives thanks to insights or guidance from a creator.
  • Long-form social content is closing in on short-form as Gen Z's favorite format. Of note, live streams emerged as the third favorite across all generations. Plus, the majority of consumers prefer less-produced content.

"It takes a highly engaged community—of fans, followers, students, subscribers, you name it—for creators to achieve long-term, sustainable growth. And that growth is the north star for even the biggest and best creators out there," says Mark Haseltine, Teachable CEO. "With this report, we set out to understand the trends shaping the people who are logging on, tuning in, and religiously following creators of all kinds. We hope these new insights help not just our Teachable creators, but creators across the industry who are looking to find new and better ways to deliver content, products, and experiences that make an impact—in the here and now, and for some time to come."

Read more and download the full report here.

About Teachable
Teachable is the platform creators trust to diversify their digital offering and grow lasting businesses. With Teachable, creators can better engage their online audiences and get paid—on their own terms. Today, tens of thousands of creators use Teachable to share their knowledge and, to date, have reached more than 47 million students around the world. To learn more, visit teachable.com.

