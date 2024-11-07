HotSchedules Co-Founder and Restaurant Industry Veteran David Cantu Joins Craftable's Board of Directors

Strategic appointment adds deep industry experience as Craftable continues to serve leading hospitality brands

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftable, the hospitality industry's leading SaaS profit management platform, today announced the addition of David Cantu to its Board of Directors. He brings 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry as a manager and operating partner at Outback Steakhouse and P.F. Chang's China Bistro and co-founder of the SaaS solution HotSchedules.

Cantu served in pivotal roles at HotSchedules, including Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Customer Officer. He oversaw substantial mergers and acquisitions and expanded the company's reach to manage 6,000 restaurant brands across 120,000 locations.

"David's background in restaurant operations and deep experience as a founder will be invaluable to the organization," said Samuel Zats, co-founder and CEO of Craftable. "His expertise in growing and scaling HotSchedules over his 21-year tenure will be a tremendous asset to help Craftable deliver world-class experiences and impact to our clients and partners. We couldn't be more excited about David joining our Board of Directors."

Formerly the CEO of Black Box Intelligence™, a top performance benchmarking company for the hospitality industry, Cantu now sits on its Board of Advisors. He's also an active investor and advisor in other restaurant technologies.

"I've followed Craftable for several years and am very impressed by the platform Sam and the team have built," said Cantu. "As a restaurant operator and technology founder myself, I appreciate software solutions that relentlessly focus on relieving operators and improving margins for our industry. Craftable's suite of profit management tools is purpose-built and I look forward to supporting their vision in my continued service of the industry."

About Craftable

Craftable is the best-in-class profit management platform for the hospitality industry. Founded in 2015, Craftable streamlines purchasing, recipes, inventory, and sales and seamlessly integrates with accounting and POS systems to unlock vital data for operators to reduce costs and optimize labor. Craftable partners with some of the most prominent operators in hospitality, such as José Andrés, bartaco, Major Food Group, Front Burner Society Brands, and Kimpton Hotels. Learn more at craftable.com .

SOURCE Craftable