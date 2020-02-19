HotSwitch launches on Applicaster Zapp platform

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSwitch, an audience-interaction engine for mobile, web and smart TV apps, has launched on Applicaster, the platform simplifying the lifecycle management of direct-to-consumer media applications. Applicaster clients can now seamlessly activate a full suite of HotSwitch interactive features within their apps, including live trivia, fan chats, polls and more.

HotSwitch makes its partners' content immersive, keeping viewers actively engaged for longer and providing partners with valuable insights on their viewership. It is a pivotal tool for TV content providers to leverage, and monetize, the power of social engagement. These features, available within Applicaster's SaaS management platform Zapp, allow clients to monetize their streams via fan interaction, increase audience engagement, improve time-to-market and innovate quickly in an increasingly competitive media environment.

"Partnering with Applicaster, a leading name in direct-to-consumer, puts the HotSwitch interaction engine within immediate reach of many global streaming giants," said HotSwitch CEO and co-founder Andres Aranguibel. "The combined result is the most robust set of streaming tools on the market. We're excited to revolutionize the way viewers consume their favorite content alongside Applicaster's incredibly talented team."

The HotSwitch plugin is available through Applicaster's Zapp Marketplace, a robust repository of third-party integrations providing media customers access to more than 300 tools – including analytics, sign-ups and logins, payments, DSPs, ads, delivery, players and push providers – from companies such as AWS, Adobe, Google, Bitmovin and Comcast.

"We are delighted that the outstanding technologies provided by HotSwitch are now available in the Zapp Marketplace, alongside many other leading providers," said Applicaster Latin America GM Laura Tapias. "Social engagement and analytics are key to providing the best user experience for audiences, and this HotSwitch/Applicaster partnership takes the experience to the next level."

These easy-to-build configuration fields provided in Zapp Marketplace allow media companies and premium content providers to swap plugins both in and out with the click of a button, as well as creating the ability to manage and remotely configure plugins. Marketplace is designed to reduce total cost of ownership and investment in infrastructure for media companies, while minimizing their risks by offering complete independence with their tech stack.

HotSwitch is one of more than 50 #PoweredByRokk3r companies, cobuilt alongside the Miami, Florida-based company's global team of UX designers, software engineers and technology business strategists.

"HotSwitch continues to demonstrate strong value in a fundamentally evolving entertainment consumption landscape," said Rokk3r CEO Nabyl Charania. "Through a deep, data driven understanding of modern viewing behaviors, and an intelligent infrastructure to help partners remain in-tune with viewers, HotSwitch is proving to be an essential industry partner. We are proud to have been founding partners and are excited that another company cobuilt within the Rokk3r ecosystem is having this impact."

About HotSwitch

HotSwitch is an audience interaction engine for mobile, web and smart TV apps that brings interactivity to the live-television viewing experience. It empowers content distributors with novel avenues to engage viewers, better understand their patterns and capitalize on captive audiences. We make our partners' content highly immersive, delightfully social and uniquely monetizable – integrated seamlessly on their apps, and managed by their teams. HotSwitch has been blending entertainment and tech since 2014. For more information about HotSwitch, a #PoweredByRokk3r venture, visit hotswitch.com .

About Applicaster

Applicaster simplifies the lifecycle management of direct-to-consumer media apps for today's largest media companies and premium content providers. With its open APIs and extensive partner marketplace, the company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Zapp, serves as an open-ended resource for companies to prototype, develop, launch, and manage apps, utilize OTT services, and integrate key functionalities into third-party apps. Customers such as DirecTV, Pro Sieben, Fox, and Hearst are utilizing Applicaster for direct-to-consumer app development and delivery across mobile and connected TVs. Applicaster has offices in New York, San Jose, Miami, London, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.applicaster.com . For inquiries, contact sales@applicaster.com .

About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r (OTC: ROKK) is a company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida, that enables aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies to successfully launch exponential, tech-driven businesses. By leveraging Rokk3r's global network of engineers, UX designers and technology business strategists, such groundbreaking companies as SoStereo , AdMobilize , and Uniko have been #PoweredByRokk3r. To learn how Rokk3r transforms businesses from traditional to exponential, visit rokk3r.com . Keep up with Rokk3r on social media via Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

For inquiries, contact: Debora Lima | debora@TheTagExperience.com

SOURCE Rokk3r Inc.