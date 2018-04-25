Hotter Launches Shoe Collection to Celebrate Royal Wedding

LANCASHIRE, England, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotter Shoes (www.hotter.com) has unveiled a new line of footwear to celebrate the forthcoming British royal wedding. Bright and festive stars and stripes as well as the Union Jack blend together in Hotter's signature comfortable shoes to deliver a decidedly British footwear experience.

Hotter is celebrating the Royal Wedding with a collection of limited edition shoes that are the ultimate marriage of style and fit. Hotter's sporty Brooke has been given a makeover to celebrate the Royal Wedding; it's fun, stylish and most importantly, comfortable, and great way to remember the special occasion in years to come.

In a much-celebrated event scheduled to take place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor, Meghan Markle will wed Prince Harry on May 19th, 2018, to become the Duchess of Sussex. Britain will be decked out in patriotic splendor, and the UK's largest shoemaker is ready to help people take to the streets with its newest line of footwear. In several styles and iterations of red, white and blue the shoes are as obviously British as they are comfortable and functional. Featuring designs to represent the signature national flags of Britain and America, citizens of the two countries will be suitably accessorized during the rare spectacle of a royal wedding. These limited-edition shoes are only available for a short time.

The three Union Jack and stars-and-stripes "on-the-go" styles are complemented by a pair of red heels named Meghan which have an attractive "Markle-sparkle" decorative finish; and each is complete with all the hidden comfort features which make Hotter's shoes so easy to wear. Hotter intends the footwear to be a fun reminder of the occasion; one that its customers could enjoy for years to come. The entire lineup includes:

Sporty Brooke with a star spangled banner makeover

Hotter Original Leanne with bold red, white and blue colors

Classic Red Hotter Original Shake

The Meghan stand-out heel featuring the "Markle" sparkle

"We're so excited here at Hotter to showcase these new designs, just in time for the upcoming wedding. As the UK's largest shoe manufacturer, we're happy to give our customers the most comfortable footwear experience possible. And we admit we've let our patriotic side have a bit of fun this time. We are obsessed with giving our customers the best in footwear comfort and fashion: everyone should have the chance to feel like royalty," Hotter CEO Sara Prowse said.

Hotter has been dedicated to the creation of shoes for over 50 years. Hotter's design team selects leathers and fabrics specially geared toward breathability, durability and fashion. Using state-of-the-art molding technology combined with soft polyurethane material, Hotter shoes are easy-fitting, light and shock absorbing while also sturdy. Producing more than 2.2 million shoes a year, Hotter is trusted by millions of customers in both the UK and the United States. All shoes produced by Hotter are backed by a "100 Percent Happy Promise."

Founded in 1959 as a slipper manufacturer, Hotter now offers a collection of stylish women's and men's shoes with hidden comfort features including supersoft and breathable leathers, lightweight and flexible soles and underfoot cushioning. Its state-of-the-art factory produces a pair of hand finished shoes every 20 seconds – making it the UK's largest shoe manufacturer.

