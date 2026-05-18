Hotter Summers and Rising Energy Costs Drive Demand for Next-Generation Inverter Heat Pumps

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past decade, temperatures have reached record highs, resulting in hotter summers that last longer and put increasing strain on home HVAC systems. As heating and cooling systems are pushed to run for extended periods, energy use, especially for cooling, is increasing in demand and costing homeowners more. The increased frequency of heat waves in major U.S. cities, along with longer heat wave seasons, according to the EPA, is further intensifying the need for reliable indoor comfort as monthly energy bills reflect increased energy use.

To combat rising energy costs, Midea’s EVOX and multi-zone lineups offer easy upgrade, drop-in replacement heat pump solutions for every family — no ductwork change required

Midea, one of the world's largest producers of major appliances and a leading innovator in the HVAC industry, is helping homeowners smoothly transition to modern, energy-efficient heat pump systems with its growing EVOX and multi-zone lineup. Recognized by ACHR News as a rising brand in the North American heat pump market, Midea's EVOX lineup has earned coverage in over 100 trade articles in 2025 alone. Midea EVOX delivers a range of ducted heating and cooling heat pump systems manufactured for efficient performance and easy upgrade installation. These systems are engineered to easily replace existing, outdated central air units, mitigating the need for major electrical rewiring, ductwork, or structural modifications.

The transition from traditional HVAC systems to next-generation heat pumps is becoming more accessible and cost-effective for consumers. Utility rebate programs and government incentives can help offset upfront costs, while the improved efficiency of a heat pump system can help lower energy bills and support long-term savings.

Rising Energy Costs are Making Cooling More Expensive

Maintaining comfort during prolonged periods of heat is becoming a growing financial burden. With heating and cooling accounting for about 43 percent of total home energy use, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, HVAC systems are one of the largest contributors to monthly utility bills. The North America residential heat pump market is projected to reach $6.6 billion in 2026 and grow to $15 billion by 2035, according to Global Market Insights. As systems run longer to keep up with extended heat, energy costs soar, making efficiency an increasingly key factor in managing overall household expenses.

Aging HVAC Systems are Struggling to Keep Up

From 2000 to 2009, approximately 14.6 million homes were constructed, many of which now have HVAC systems reaching replacement age. As these systems age, they become less efficient and require more energy to maintain the same level of comfort. As cooling seasons lengthen and hotter temperatures become more common, this decline in performance can contribute to significantly higher energy costs and reduced reliability. According to ENERGY STAR, systems more than 10 years old may no longer operate as efficiently as newer models. For homeowners looking to replace aging equipment, Midea's EVOX lineup is designed as a direct, drop-in replacement compatible with existing ductwork, thermostats, and electrical infrastructure — delivering the benefits of modern inverter technology without the cost of a full system overhaul.

Smart Comfort Solutions to Support Homeowners' Wallets

Modern heat pump technology offers a more cost-effective way to maintain home comfort while managing energy use. Unlike traditional systems like furnaces and central air conditioners, heat pumps provide both heating and cooling in a single system and are designed to operate more efficiently across a wide range of temperatures. Cold-climate inverter heat pumps — like Midea's EVOX All Climate — are engineered for reliable performance in the Northeast, Midwest, and other regions with extreme winter temperatures. Cold-climate heat pumps can reduce reliance on auxiliary electric heat, helping improve overall system efficiency. Variable-speed heat pumps can also provide more consistent temperature control and improved dehumidification compared to standard central air conditioners.

Additional savings opportunities may be available through utility-based and state and local incentives, including tax credits for qualifying energy-efficient home improvements.

How to Know if a New System will Reduce your Energy Consumption

The cooling efficiency and energy consumption of central air conditioning systems can be compared by looking at the "Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio" or "SEER". Similar to a car's "miles per gallon" rating, a higher rating means the system produces more cooling for every unit of electricity consumed. In 2023, DOE moved to SEER2, which is based on a stricter testing method that better reflects real-world conditions. Minimum regional SEER2 requirements for traditional central air conditions range from 13.4 to 14.3, and the DOE minimum for heat pump systems is 14.3. Higher-efficiency units offer SEER2 ratings of 16 and above. Midea's EVOX lineup, for example, includes models with SEER2 ratings up to 17 (EVOX Lite).

Flexible Options for Every Home and Budget:

Midea is committed to making the advanced inverter-driven heat pump technology accessible to more homeowners, and its growing selection of outdoor heat pumps and innovative Air Handling Units (AHUs) deliver the ultimate comfort and installation flexibility for consumers' homes across North America. To help meet the distinct needs of North American consumers across varying climate regions, Midea's EVOX lineup offers easy upgrade solutions to meet a wide range of needs and price points, including:

EVOX All Climate , Midea's flagship EVOX heat pump that is engineered to deliver reliable year-round comfort in both extreme cold and hot weather conditions. Designed for cold-climate regions including the Northeast and Midwest, it provides 100% heating output in winter temperatures down to -31°F and 100% cooling output in summer temperatures up to 140°F. With advanced inverter technology and cold climate optimization, EVOX All Climate offers an energy-efficient upgrade that adapts to a wide range of environments and installation needs — and installs as a drop-in replacement for most existing ducted systems without requiring ductwork modifications.

, Midea's flagship EVOX heat pump that is engineered to deliver reliable year-round comfort in both extreme cold and hot weather conditions. Designed for cold-climate regions including the Northeast and Midwest, it provides 100% heating output in winter temperatures down to -31°F and 100% cooling output in summer temperatures up to 140°F. With advanced inverter technology and cold climate optimization, EVOX All Climate offers an energy-efficient upgrade that adapts to a wide range of environments and installation needs — and installs as a drop-in replacement for most existing ducted systems without requiring ductwork modifications. EVOX Lite , a new, best-value offering, delivering reliable heating and cooling for standard installations without sacrificing comfort. It offers dependable operation, making it an ideal solution for those looking to upgrade aging systems while staying within a budget. Available with a SEER2 rating up to 17, the EVOX Lite offers the latest in advanced inverter control heat pump technology for an energy-efficient upgrade — positioning it among the most competitively priced inverter heat pumps available for residential retrofit projects.

, a new, best-value offering, delivering reliable heating and cooling for standard installations without sacrificing comfort. It offers dependable operation, making it an ideal solution for those looking to upgrade aging systems while staying within a budget. Available with a SEER2 rating up to 17, the EVOX Lite offers the latest in advanced inverter control heat pump technology for an energy-efficient upgrade — positioning it among the most competitively priced inverter heat pumps available for residential retrofit projects. EVOX PowerCool, a new, advanced outdoor unit designed for cooling-only applications, making it an ideal option for strong, reliable performance in hot climates with the ability to deliver 100% cooling output up to 122°F and addressing demand in AC-only replacement applications.

Midea also offers ductless multi-zone solutions for homes that require flexible comfort across multiple rooms without the need for ductwork. These systems allow homeowners to connect multiple indoor units to a single outdoor unit, enabling individualized temperature control in different spaces while maintaining high energy efficiency. Ideal for apartments, home additions, older homes, or areas with unique heating and cooling needs, Midea's multi-zone heat pump systems are available for both residential and light commercial replacement applications — complementing the ducted EVOX lineup and expanding options for homeowners and building owners alike.

As temperatures continue to rise and systems work harder to keep up, finding cost-efficient solutions is becoming an increasingly important consideration. Midea's top-of-the-line heat pump technology is designed to adapt to changing conditions while delivering reliable, year-round performance and improved efficiency. With solutions engineered for straightforward installation and compatibility with existing systems, ductwork, and thermostats, the EVOX lineup offers a practical path forward for those looking to upgrade aging equipment and manage long-term energy costs.

Midea is an ENERGY STAR® partner and a recognized participant in the 2024 ENERGY STAR Products Partner Meeting, and its EVOX systems are designed to meet the efficiency standards required for qualifying rebate and tax credits.

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