Midea Ceiling-Mounted "Pancake" Air Handler Delivers Inverter-Driven Technology and Performance in Multifamily HVAC Design

Ceiling-mounted Inverter-driven AHU with cold-climate technology offers upgraded performance over fixed-speed systems for more stable performance across a wide range of climates

Inverter-driven performance delivers reliable heating in cold climates

Designed for flexible installation with 24V compatibility and ducted configurations

Ceiling-mounted design maximizes usable space in multifamily units

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, one of the world's largest producer of major appliances and a leading innovator in the HVAC industry, is highlighting its inverter-driven Pancake Air Handling Unit (AHU) as an easy to install ceiling-mounted ducted 'pancake' solution that brings cold climate heat pump performance into a category historically dominated by fixed-speed systems.

Midea’s Pancake Ceiling Mounted AHU brings inverter-driven heat pump technology and reliable cold-climate performance into a ceiling-mounted format, delivering stable operation in all climates while preserving usable space in multifamily applications.

As one of the few inverter-driven pancake AHUs available on the market today, the Midea system is designed to deliver stable, high-performance heating and cooling across a wide range of climates, including cold-weather conditions. The Midea Pancake AHU is sized for convenient in-ceiling installation and is available in four capacities: 18K, 24K, 30K, and 36K, supporting a range of multifamily unit configurations.

Many ceiling-mounted air handlers still rely on fixed-speed systems, limiting heating performance in colder conditions. The Midea Pancake AHU is one of the few systems available that successfully combines inverter technology and enhanced vapor injection to support stronger cold-climate operation and empowers designers and developers to transition from fixed speed operation to more energy-efficient inverter-driven control.

The system delivers up to 100% heating output at -4˚F (-20˚C), and continuous operation down to -22˚F (-30˚C).

Inverter Heat Pump Performance with Cold Climate Capability

For developers looking to upgrade from fixed-speed systems, the Pancake AHU enables a transition to inverter-driven heat pump performance with improved winter reliability. The system pairs with Midea's inverter-driven heat pump systems to deliver variable-speed heating and cooling performance.

The Pancake AHU also supports auxiliary heat integration, providing backup capacity and added confidence for cold-climate applications.

Key performance benefits include:

Maintains reliable heating performance in cold climates with inverter-driven operation

Reduces reliance on electric resistance heating under normal conditions

Maintains consistent airflow and precise temperature control across the unit

Supports high-efficiency operation to help reduce energy consumption and operating costs

Flexible Installation and System Integration

The Pancake AHU is designed to simplify installation and integration in both new construction and retrofit projects. The system works within existing building infrastructure without requiring major system redesign.

Key installation and integration features include:

Compatibility with standard 24V and RS-485 controls

Integration with a range of third-party outdoor units

Support for ducted distribution across multiple rooms from a single unit

High CFM output up to 899 to support longer duct runs and complex layouts

This flexibility allows specifying engineers to incorporate the system into a wide range of multifamily applications while reducing installation complexity and project disruption.

Designed for Multifamily Projects

As multifamily development continues to prioritize space efficiency and higher-density layouts, HVAC system design is becoming a critical factor in overall project value. The Pancake AHU is engineered for early-stage specification, enabling engineers to incorporate space-saving HVAC design into project plans from the outset. Installed within the ceiling, the system shifts HVAC equipment out of the occupied living space while maintaining ducted heating and cooling performance. The ultra low-profile design helps accommodate ceiling space constraints and existing building systems, including ductwork and fire protection layouts.

This configuration eliminates the need for a dedicated mechanical closet, and keeps equipment concealed from primary living areas. The system combines a low-profile, ceiling-mounted design with inverter-driven heat pump performance and optional auxiliary heat capability, providing engineers and developers with a practical solution for buildings where space is at a premium.

"When designing for multifamily, every square foot matters," said David Rames, Senior Specialist - Product Promotion & Development, Midea Residential Air Conditioning. "The Midea Pancake AHU gives designers and developers more flexibility in how they design their units. The ability to move a high-performing AHU into the ceiling instead of a closet makes for extra usable space that can ultimately drive more value for the project."

Ceiling-Mounted Design Improves Layout Efficiency

Installed above the ceiling and accessed through a service panel, often located in secondary spaces, the unit remains fully concealed from primary living areas. The design also supports simplified service access, helping reduce maintenance time and disruption for building operators.

For multifamily developers, this supports more efficient unit layouts without increasing the building footprint. By reclaiming usable square footage and improving layout efficiency, the system can contribute to increased rentable space and overall project value. Dual-voltage capability (115V or 208/230V) can further support cost savings by allowing the indoor AHU to operate on 115V power, reducing electrical infrastructure requirements in both new construction and renovation projects.

Improved comfort, reduced noise, and consistent performance can also contribute to stronger tenant satisfaction and fewer operational concerns for property owners.

For more information about the Pancake Ceiling Mounted AHU and Midea's full lineup of Easy Upgrade heat pump solutions, visit www.mideacomfort.us or contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Midea RAC