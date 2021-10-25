Hotwav’s water, dust and shock resistant 5G smartphone Hotwav Cyber 7 available on Banggood for a limited period of time

Targeting young consumers, Hotwav Cyber 7 is an affordable luxury smartphone with distinctive, stylish appearance that combines high-tech elements with the simple yet classic dominant colors (red and black).

Besides the excellent exterior design, the phone also features a high-strength, durable IP68/69K body and a large battery (8280mAh) that supports up to 600 hours of standby time, providing an unprecedented experience to users whether it is used to play games, watch videos or used in outdoor events. Moreover, the 18W fast charging system enables full charging in a short period of time.

With a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip that supports the SA/NSA 5G network modes, a Octa-core processor and 8GB RAM plus 128GB ROM, Hotwav Cyber 7 outperforms when it comes to responding to the user's commands. Notably, the combination of a 6.3-inch FHD+ display made of Corning's glass and a 5G chip helps create an outstanding interactive experience and deliver a better performance.

In addition, the smartphone uses the 32MP front camera that enhances the imaging, the 48MP HD main camera with 8MP wide angle and 2MP macro, and the 20MP HD night vision camera with two high-power infrared lights, which allows for clear video recording even at night.

Founded in 2008, Hotwav has been committed to serving the Middle East and Southeast Asia where its mobile phones have gained growing popularity among users with average monthly shipments exceeding 300,000 units. The company expects to surprise and delight consumers by ensuring a sufficient supply of Cyber 7s on Banggood at a highly competitive price.

